Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Point on injured reserve for Lightning
Cousins out 7-10 days for Senators; Fiala nearing return for Kings
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point was placed on injured reserve by the Lightning on Tuesday. The forward left in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this season. Forward Sam O'Reilly was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and is expected to make his NHL debut against Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).
Ottawa Senators
Nick Cousins will be out 7-10 days for the Senators. The forward left a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday and had to be helped off the ice with 2:57 remaining in the third after being hit along the boards by Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Cousins has three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 games this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala is nearing his season debut, which could come as soon as Thursday against the New York Islanders (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Fiala sustained multiple fractures to his left lower leg while playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and underwent a follow-up procedure in September.
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Vegas Golden Knights
Noah Hanifin will be out week to week for the Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury, coach Ryan Craig said Tuesday. The defenseman left a 4-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:22 of the third period after taking a hit along the boards from Sabres forward Tyson Kozak. "He's kind of been that guy we can move back and forth (between the left and right sides)," Craig said. "… We're going to miss him, but it's an opportunity for somebody else." Hanifin has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games this season and leads Vegas with 34 blocked shots heading into its home game against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). ... Craig also said defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday. He has missed the past 13 games. "Good to see him back out there with his teammates," Craig said. "We'll see how he reacts tonight and make a move accordingly if we have to."
Seattle Kraken
Ryan Lindgren could return from an upper-body injury at some point during the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland, but it is unclear whether he will play in the first game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS). The defenseman, who has been out since Oct. 6, took the next step in his recovery by shedding the non-contact jersey he was wearing for a regular jersey at practice in Helsinki this week. Kraken coach Lane Lambert left open the possibility Wednesday that Lindgren could play before this trip concludes against the Hurricanes on Saturday. "I'm not 100 percent sure that he will, but definitely is trending (up)," Lambert said.