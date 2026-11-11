NHL Status Report: Point on injured reserve for Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights

Noah Hanifin will be out week to week for the Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury, coach Ryan Craig said Tuesday. The defenseman left a 4-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:22 of the third period after taking a hit along the boards from Sabres forward Tyson Kozak. "He's kind of been that guy we can move back and forth (between the left and right sides)," Craig said. "… We're going to miss him, but it's an opportunity for somebody else." Hanifin has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games this season and leads Vegas with 34 blocked shots heading into its home game against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). ... Craig also said defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday. He has missed the past 13 games. "Good to see him back out there with his teammates," Craig said. "We'll see how he reacts tonight and make a move accordingly if we have to."