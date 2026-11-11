World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

Schultz – a World War II veteran and retired Marine – was escorted to center ice by Zac Ulrich, a member of the Blue Crew and an active Technical Sergeant in the Air National Guard.

Joined by Blues forward Robert Thomas and Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk, Schultz dropped the puck as the crowd cheered him on.

After the ceremonial face off, Blues players lined up to shake hands with Schultz, and show their appreciation for the veteran.