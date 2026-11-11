World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

104-year-old Bob Schultz kicks off Military Appreciation Night with ceremonial face off

104-year-old veteran does ceremonial puck drop on Salute to Military Night

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The St. Louis Blues celebrated Military Appreciation Night by welcoming a true hero to Enterprise Center.

On Tuesday, 104-year-old Bob Schultz participated in the pregame ceremonial puck drop to kick of the team’s military celebration.

Schultz – a World War II veteran and retired Marine – was escorted to center ice by Zac Ulrich, a member of the Blue Crew and an active Technical Sergeant in the Air National Guard.

Joined by Blues forward Robert Thomas and Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk, Schultz dropped the puck as the crowd cheered him on.

After the ceremonial face off, Blues players lined up to shake hands with Schultz, and show their appreciation for the veteran.

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