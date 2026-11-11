Michkov says he's happy with Flyers amid reports he wants out

The Flyers (5-10-5) play the Edmonton Oilers (13-3-3) at Rogers Place on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSP).

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, citing multiple League sources, said Tuesday that the 21-year-old forward "likely prefers to have a fresh start elsewhere" given the Flyers' difficult start to the season and internal discord.

Coach Rick Tocchet shot down the report.

"There's nothing to talk about, it's not true," Tocchet said. "So, there's nothing to report. You can't comment on somebody blogging something that's not true."

When asked if he talked to general manager Daniel Briere about the report, Michkov said, "Daniel told the whole team to concentrate just on hockey and I agree with him. I think everybody needs concentration and strong play tonight."

Sportsnet on Wednesday quoted Briere as saying, "This is all news to me," when asked about Michkov's reported unhappiness with the Flyers.

Briere also said the Flyers do not plan on moving him out of Philadelphia.

"We've never discussed that," he said.

The report from Weekes came one day after Michkov and teammate Nick Seeler appeared to have a heated conversation on the Flyers bench during a 3-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

When asked about the incident, Michkov said, "Of course (it's settled).

"This is an emotional game, and everybody wants to win. It's an emotional game for me too and all the guys are hungry for wins. On the bench, too, it's so emotional, but for me, this is just knowing all guys are emotional and everybody wants to win. Before the game, we'll sit together at dinner and eat, but this is all good."

When asked if he was happy in Philadelphia, he said, "Yeah, of course."

Michkov, selected by the Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 20 games this season. The 14 points are tied for the team lead with center Trevor Zegras and the 10 goals are tied for 13th in the NHL.

He has 128 points (56 goals, 72 assists) in 181 games, bursting onto the NHL scene in 2024-25 with 26 goals and 63 points in his rookie season. He had 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) last season to help the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but just one point (an assist) in eight playoff games and was a healthy scratch in four others.

He can become a restricted free agent after this season.

"I'm feeling good, I want to win," Michkov said. "Hard games, hard start, this is life. We need to find our place, step by step, everybody needs harder work, all guys."

NHL.com independent correspondent Gerry Moddejonge contributed to this report