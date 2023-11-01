Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Tage Thompson has his sights set on a 50-goal season.

"I approach every season trying to outdo myself from the previous season," the Buffalo Sabres forward told NHL.com.

He scored 47 goals in 78 games last season, 38 in 78 two seasons ago. He has four goals in nine games entering Buffalo's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B).

So, he has been outdoing himself every season, but it wasn't long ago that Thompson didn't know how or if he would be able to get comfortable in the NHL. It was only a little longer than that when Thompson remembers wondering if he'd be able to get comfortable in his own body.

He wasn't always 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds.

Thompson was 6-1 and 160 when he was a 16-year-old arriving at the United States National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan nine years ago.

Tall. Skinny.

"Awkward," Thompson said.

He grew five inches in that 2014-15 season in Michigan. He remembers coming home for Christmas and his parents being shocked at what he looked like.

"They were both taken back by how tall I was," Thompson said. "It's something they had to get used to probably as much as I did, seeing me at 6-4 or 6-5 and 160 instead of 6-1 and 160."