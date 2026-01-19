NHL On Tap: Toews returns to Chicago for 1st time

Start of another streak?

The Colorado Avalanche will try to get back on track at home when they play the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena (4 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). The Avalanche (33-5-8) had their 22-game home point streak snapped in a 7-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. They have actually lost their last two home games, including a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime on Jan. 12. But not to worry, the Avalanche are still 19-1-3 at home this season. The Capitals could have Tom Wilson back in their lineup. The forward, who will play for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury. Washington (24-19-6) has lost two in a row and four of seven without Wilson, who has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who will play alongside Wilson for Canada at the Olympics, needs three points to reach 1,100 for his career.