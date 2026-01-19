Crosby set to play 1,400th NHL game, focused on playoff return with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby is a known history buff.

The Pittsburgh Penguins center has an appreciation for the past in general, but especially when it comes to hockey. There’s gravitas to the names that have come before -- the achievements, the stature, the aura.

In his 21st NHL season, Crosby has made himself an integral part of that history.

That’s irrefutable. Mostly.

“I mean, I don’t really think about it that way, to be honest with you,” Crosby said. “I think you try to do your best to try to help the team win and, ultimately, it’s about winning hockey games. So, I think you want to contribute and produce, but I don’t think about that a whole lot, to be honest.”

It’s still a fact. And not just because of what he’s done, but because of what the Penguins captain is actively doing.

At 38 years old, Crosby is rapidly checking off significant milestones. The next will come Monday when he plays his 1,400th NHL game for Pittsburgh, which visits the Seattle Kraken (5 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, SN-PIT, KONG, TVAS).

Crosby leads the Penguins this season with 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 47 games and is tracking toward a 21st straight season averaging at least a point per game, which would extend his NHL record.

That consistency bodes well for Pittsburgh (22-14-11) in its attempt to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing the past three seasons.

It’s equally promising for Canada. Crosby will again try to lead his home country to a gold medal next month in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.