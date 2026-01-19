Schaefer, Wallstedt highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team

Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks: Sennecke, chosen No. 3 in the 2024 NHL Draft, became the second-fastest player in Ducks history to have 20 points (in 26 games played), behind only Paul Kariya (24 games). He ranks second among NHL rookies with 15 goals and 38 points (23 assists) in a second-line role with center Mikael Granlund and left wing Alex Killorn in 28 games. He averages 17:09 of ice time and is third among first-year players with 19 penalties drawn. Sennecke, who turns 20 years old on Jan. 28, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past nine games. Sennecke was a finalist for the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November, when he led all first-year forwards in average ice time (16:16) and had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. "He's grown up right in front of our eyes here," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "Offensively, he's capable of making high-end plays. At the same time, he has some plays that he's starting to eliminate out of his game, turnovers in tough areas to make a play. He has the puck a lot, which we like, and his play recognition is high-end."

Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals: The 20-year-old, chosen No. 8 in the 2023 NHL Draft, is fourth among rookies with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 42 games, including nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past 10 games. Leonard had two goals and two assists in a 7-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 3 to become the first Capitals rookie to record a four-point game since Nicklas Backstrom on March 3, 2008. He was also the first rookie to do so this season; just one did it in 2024-25 (Will Smith on April 9, 2025). Leonard ranks tied for ninth among rookie forwards in hits (60) and he averages 14:21 of ice time. The Capials control 47.9 percent of all shots attempted and own a 65.0 percent on-ice goals-for percentage with Leonard on the ice at 5-on-5. "It's not surprising the talent and the drive that he has as a young man ... I saw that Day 1," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's shown that talent through even going back to development camp and in college. But what he's doing, he's continuing to push over the last few weeks to get better and he's very driven. That's where you're excited as a coach because he's so coachable and he wants to get better and wants information and that's a big reason why you see a young man like that continuing to just chip away, earn more opportunity and just continue to produce and play better."