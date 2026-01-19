EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in his 1,000th NHL game, and Connor Ingram made 27 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place on Sunday.
Nugent-Hopkins scores in 1,000th game, Oilers shut out Blues
Hyman has 2 goals, assist, Ingram makes 27 saves for Edmonton
It was Ingram’s first shutout since March 8, 2024, when he played for the Arizona Coyotes.
Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (25-17-8), who were beginning an eight-game homestand after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Saturday. Connor McDavid and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists.
Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the Blues (19-22-8), who had won two in a row.
Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on a power play at 5:55 of the first period. He took a short pass from Evan Bouchard and beat Binnington blocker side with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Andrew Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 11:52, quickly burying a rebound into an open net after Binnington stopped Curtis Lazar's initial attempt with his left pad.
Hyman pushed the lead to 3-0 at 18:43, deflecting Ekholm's slap shot from the point.
Hyman scored his second of the game at 10:52 of the second period to make it 4-0. He received a cross-slot pass from McDavid and scored with a one-timer from the left circle that deflected in off the far post after hitting the stick of Colton Parayko.
Podkolzin extended the lead to 5-0 at 1:19 of the third period. McDavid got around Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker, chased down his own dump-in down the right boards, and then despite falling down to his knees, he was still able to spin and send a backdoor pass to Podkolzin at the left post.
Kasperi Kapanen left with 3:46 remaining in the first period after losing an edge and sliding into the end boards behind the Oilers' net.
Oskar Sundqvist had to be helped off the ice at 7:58 of the third period after colliding with McDavid along the boards.