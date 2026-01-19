NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 19

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

The Devils (24-22-2) seemed to be turning a corner after two straight wins, but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday and have nine losses in their past 13 games, eight of which have come in regulation and resulted in no points (4-8-1). They rank in the bottom five in the League with 2.58 goals per game and really could use some forward help before the Trade Deadline if they want to stay in the playoff race. The Oilers (25-17-8) are coming off a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Saturday. Surprisingly, though, they have yet to win more than two straight games this season. The good news for them is no team has separated itself from the pack in the Pacific Division. Still, it's surprising to see them struggle with two of the best players in the world on the team in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the latter of whom may miss this game as he went home to Germany on Saturday to deal with a family illness.