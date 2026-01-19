Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 16th week of the regular season.
NHL nationally televised games for week of Jan. 19
Wild-Maple Leafs on Prime in Canada, Canadiens-Bruins among highlights
© Claus Andersen/Getty Images
Highlights include the Minnesota Wild visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs Prime Monday Night Hockey and the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Boston Bruins in an Original Six showdown and key battle in the Atlantic Division.
MONDAY, JANUARY 19
Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche (4 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT)
The Capitals (24-19-6) have been scuffling over the past month and have not won two straight since winning six straight from Nov. 24-Dec. 3. It definitely hurts being without their top goal and point scorer Tom Wilson, who's missed the past seven games with a lower-body injury. Part of it has also been on special teams, where they rank 28th on the power play (15.7 percent) and 23rd on the penalty kill (77.4 percent). Playing an Avalanche team on the road won't be easy. Colorado (33-5-8) is by far the top team in the League despite losing four of six (2-3-1). They're scoring the most goals in the League (4.00 per game), allowing the fewest (2.30) and have the top-ranked penalty kill (85.2 percent), not to mention one of the top point scorers in the League in Nathan MacKinnon.
Minnesota Wild at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)
Team USA teammates Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs will host Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes of the Wild in this week's Prime Monday Night Hockey game. This will be the start of a five-game homestand for Toronto (24-16-8), which is 9-1-3 in its past 13 games and has won seven straight at home. They've been playing well after a tough start, but being without William Nylander for an extended period of time would obviously not be ideal. Minnesota (27-13-9) has lost five of seven (2-3-2) and will be without Matt Boldy (also on Team USA) and Joel Eriksson Ek (Team Sweden). But they still have a healthy Kirill Kaprizov, which spells trouble for any opponent.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 20
New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
The Devils (24-22-2) seemed to be turning a corner after two straight wins, but lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday and have nine losses in their past 13 games, eight of which have come in regulation and resulted in no points (4-8-1). They rank in the bottom five in the League with 2.58 goals per game and really could use some forward help before the Trade Deadline if they want to stay in the playoff race. The Oilers (25-17-8) are coming off a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday after defeating the Vancouver Canucks 6-0 on Saturday. Surprisingly, though, they have yet to win more than two straight games this season. The good news for them is no team has separated itself from the pack in the Pacific Division. Still, it's surprising to see them struggle with two of the best players in the world on the team in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the latter of whom may miss this game as he went home to Germany on Saturday to deal with a family illness.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
I've been very impressed with the Red Wings this season. They're 30-16-4 and have not gone back-to-back games without a point since Nov. 26-28. It was a rough start for Detroit goalie John Gibson, but he's been money over the past month-plus, and they've been getting contributions up and down the lineup as they try to end their nine-year postseason drought. The Red Wings have also won each of the three meetings against the Maple Leafs this season. Matthews does not have a goal against Detroit this season, but has 19 goals and 36 points in 29 career games against them.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24
Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)
This Original Six matchup is always one to watch and has even more meaning now as both teams are within striking distance of first place in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens (27-15-7) are 6-3-1 in their past 10 and led by Cole Caufield, who has three goals in his past two games and 48 points in 49 games this season. Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy last season as the top rookie, has 50 points already and is well on his way to passing the 66 points he had last season. The Bruins (28-19-2) are on another heater, having won six straight and are playing very well defensively, allowing seven goals in the six games. I'm also impressed by their offensive depth, as they have seven players with at least 10 goals.
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
MONDAY
Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes (1:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
TUESDAY
Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN, SNE)
WEDNESDAY
New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
THURSDAY
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, SN1)
FRIDAY
Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)
SATURDAY
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN)
Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16, SN1, SN)
Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO)
Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT)
SUNDAY
Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs (1:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT, NHLN)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks (6 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN-PIT)
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1)
Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1)