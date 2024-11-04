Color of Hockey: Daniels relishing role mentoring Indigenous youth

Sydney Daniels enjoyed working as a college scout for the Winnipeg Jets and became the second Indigenous woman named an NHL scout when the Jets hired her in September 2022.

But something kept gnawing at her.

“I had an amazing experience working for the Winnipeg Jets, I was able to learn so much from them and grow personally and professionally,” Daniels said. “I just thought the longer that I was trying to push down and push away the passion that was calling, the further away it might have gotten away from me.”

Daniels left the Jets prior to this season to follow that passion: to help improve lives within the Indigenous community, particularly its youth, through hockey.

“I took a leap, took a risk, and didn’t re-sign with them just to fully immerse myself into finding, following and, hopefully, making my dream come true,” she said.

The 29-year-old former Harvard University women’s hockey team captain and assistant coach now spends a lot of her time speaking to Indigenous groups in Canada, mentoring girls and working with closely with her father, retired NHL forward Scott Daniels, in operating Daniels Hockey, which runs camps and clinics that help support Indigenous youth in Saskatchewan and other provinces in Canada.

The Jets organization said: “We’re happy for Sydney and excited to see her impact as she pursues her passion of helping Indigenous youth grow and succeed in the sport that she loves.”

In September, Daniels skated with her father, Reggie Leach and Jamie Leach, John Chabot and other Indigenous former NHL players in the second annual Every Child Matters Hockey Game in Kamloops, British Columbia.