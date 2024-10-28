Color of Hockey: Inaugural Eddie Joseph Memorial Cup honoring England league pioneer

Eddie Joseph said it wasn't easy being one of the few Black semipro ice hockey players in England in the 1980s.

"I remember walking into the ice rink in Sunderland and a 10 or 11-year-old little kid came up to me, rubbed my hand and said, 'Oh, it doesn't come off,'" Joseph told the Color of Hockey in 2014. "That's what the country was like."

Encountering racially insensitive opponents and spectators didn't diminish Joseph's passion for the sport. It fueled it. He became a driving force growing the game in racially and ethnically diverse East London and beyond as a player, coach, general manager and mentor for the Lee Valley Lions and its programs until his death Dec. 7, 2022.

Joseph's legacy is being honored in 2024-25 with the inaugural Eddie Joseph Memorial Cup, an in-season tournament featuring five teams in England Ice Hockey's National Ice Hockey League South 2 division including Lee Valley. Teams play each other twice and the two with the most points at the end play in a final.

The Lions split the first two of their four games, a 4-3 win at Haringey on Sept. 28 and a 7-2 home loss to Peterborough. They host Invicta on Jan. 12, 2025, and visit Chelmsford on a date to be announced.

"It means a lot," said Lee Valley alternate captain James Scott-Joseph, Eddie's son. "It's nice to know people appreciate my dad. He had a lot of friends in the game, throughout the league. Every time we play teams, people come up to me, pay their respects, say kind words. He touched a lot of people in the sport."