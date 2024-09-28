Elliot Lake throws ‘spectacular’ Kraft Hockeyville celebration

ELLIOT LAKE, Ontario -- The Stanley Cup made a grand entrance to the Kraft Hockeyville Community Celebration at Collins Hall on Friday, completing a two-day tour. NHL director of youth strategy Andrew Ference sat atop a fire truck that entered a parking lot filled with a charity barbecue, live bands, entertainment, face painting and ball hockey.

A year of recovery from the closing of Elliot Lake's beloved Centennial Arena, months of planning and persistence, and two days of shepherding the Cup around town led to the festive scene. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators play at Sudbury Community Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, SN1, NHLN, SN-PIT). Minor hockey president Amanda McKay, a major player behind the winning bid, will receive the Hockeyville trophy from 2023 winner West Lorne, Ontario, and representatives Maryjo Tait and Jessica Small.

The NHL will then leave town. Hockeyville is here to stay.

"I don't think it's fully sunk in yet, to be honest," McKay said. "I think at the game, seeing the logo and the ice, getting the trophy that we get to display for the year and then finally, having our doors open and getting the trophy in the showcase, and having the banners and stuff up at Centennial Arena, that's when it's really going to hit and it's going to be special."

Those from Elliot Lake and surrounding Northern Ontario areas including Sault Ste. Marie two hours to the west will get their first and possibly only chance to see the NHL in person. Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier traveled from Pittsburgh to flash his seven Stanley Cup rings -- two with the Penguins -- as a player and assistant coach. Retired NHL forward Jeremy Stevenson found his way back to where he grew up playing youth hockey before his nine NHL seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.

Trottier has participated in Hockeyville before, he guesses either 10 or 12. He was in Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, in 2022, to celebrate the 2021 winner while staying true to his Indigenous roots as a Cree Metis descent. The 68-year-old is energized every time, Elliot Lake another example of how the local rink is vital to the spirit of a Canadian town or village.

"Grassroots," Trottier said. "I've been to quite a few across Canada, and they're usually in wonderful little communities where they get to shine and just strut their stuff. For me to come in and enjoy the pride and the celebration of hockey in their community is spectacular."