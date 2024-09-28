Elliot Lake throws ‘spectacular’ Kraft Hockeyville celebration

Trottier, Stanley Cup highlight party ahead of Penguins-Senators preseason game

Hockeyville Celebration Stanley Cup on deck

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ELLIOT LAKE, Ontario -- The Stanley Cup made a grand entrance to the Kraft Hockeyville Community Celebration at Collins Hall on Friday, completing a two-day tour. NHL director of youth strategy Andrew Ference sat atop a fire truck that entered a parking lot filled with a charity barbecue, live bands, entertainment, face painting and ball hockey.

A year of recovery from the closing of Elliot Lake's beloved Centennial Arena, months of planning and persistence, and two days of shepherding the Cup around town led to the festive scene. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators play at Sudbury Community Arena on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, SN1, NHLN, SN-PIT). Minor hockey president Amanda McKay, a major player behind the winning bid, will receive the Hockeyville trophy from 2023 winner West Lorne, Ontario, and representatives Maryjo Tait and Jessica Small.

The NHL will then leave town. Hockeyville is here to stay.

"I don't think it's fully sunk in yet, to be honest," McKay said. "I think at the game, seeing the logo and the ice, getting the trophy that we get to display for the year and then finally, having our doors open and getting the trophy in the showcase, and having the banners and stuff up at Centennial Arena, that's when it's really going to hit and it's going to be special."

Those from Elliot Lake and surrounding Northern Ontario areas including Sault Ste. Marie two hours to the west will get their first and possibly only chance to see the NHL in person. Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier traveled from Pittsburgh to flash his seven Stanley Cup rings -- two with the Penguins -- as a player and assistant coach. Retired NHL forward Jeremy Stevenson found his way back to where he grew up playing youth hockey before his nine NHL seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.

Trottier has participated in Hockeyville before, he guesses either 10 or 12. He was in Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, in 2022, to celebrate the 2021 winner while staying true to his Indigenous roots as a Cree Metis descent. The 68-year-old is energized every time, Elliot Lake another example of how the local rink is vital to the spirit of a Canadian town or village.

"Grassroots," Trottier said. "I've been to quite a few across Canada, and they're usually in wonderful little communities where they get to shine and just strut their stuff. For me to come in and enjoy the pride and the celebration of hockey in their community is spectacular."

Hockeyville Celebration Cup in truck

© Jon Lane

Stevenson, a San Bernardino, California, native, made a video to encourage voting, his selection by the Winnipeg Jets in third round (No. 60) of the 1992 NHL Draft and then Anaheim in the 11th round (No. 262) of the 1994 NHL Draft giving Elliot Lake a nice publicity push. He lives in Sault Ste. Marie -- "The Soo" -- where he coaches the Jr. Greyhounds of the Great North Under 18 Hockey League.

Hockeyville got him back in touch with people he hadn't seen in 20, 30, even 40 years. They were reunited Friday, all playing a significant role in Stevenson's life and hockey career.

"It started right from there," Stevenson said. "I was fortunate enough to be here when it was a population of like 50,000 when the (uranium) mines were flourishing and we actually had good teams that went to all (Ontario junior leagues) and competed all Ontarios. It was always full supporting you and we had great people behind the benches and pushing to be better."

That kinship was halted Sept. 11, 2023, with the closing of Centennial Arena because of a failed building inspection, two days after the Elliot Lake Vikings defeated Timmins Rock 6-5 in overtime. Through years of hardship, resolve and spirit grew stronger and community royalty honored. Bryan MacKay, a minor and major hockey pillar for 50 years, was one of many surprised by a Cup visit. Trottier carried the trophy onto his second-story deck, MacKay beside his wife, Linda, greeting the entourage with a smile.

"Oh, you got Stanley!" he said.

All is well again in Elliot Lake after years of bad news. McKay again had to hold back tears when told the Penguins' travel roster will include the championship core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust. During the worst of times, the people chose to stay and fight back. Hockeyville is theirs and the rink will be alive again.

It was worth it.

"We fight for our town like nobody else," McKay said. "It's really incredible. There's generations that live here and everybody kind of always goes away, but you always kind of find your way back."

