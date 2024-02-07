Sweden projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 4 NHL Nations Face-Off will be held next February, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament.

A total of seven games will be played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, along with two practice days, Feb. 10-11, and will be held in two yet-to-be named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States.

Though the international tournament is more than a year away, NHL.com wanted to get a jump on what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

Today, a look at the projected roster for Sweden as picked by Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor for NHL.com; Tom Gulitti, NHL.com staff writer; and Peter Ekholm, independent correspondent for NHL.com/sv:

Forwards

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

If championship teams are built through the middle, Sweden will have title-worthy center depth led by Pettersson, a front-runner for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player this season, and Zibanejad, a three-time 30-goal scorer who has totaled at least 74 points four times. And then there's Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who has already shown dynamic skill that only will get better as he gets more experience. A potential top line of Kempe, Pettersson and Nylander would blend top-end playmaking with Kempe (6-foot-2, 200 pounds), the perfect power-forward type to clear space and win battles for two dynamic playmakers. A second line of Zibanejad, flanked by Bratt and Forsberg, would be equally difficult to slow. A third line of Karlsson, Eriksson Ek and Lindholm could be the ideal one to play against the opposition's top forwards. Eriksson Ek has emerged as a top shut-down center, and Lindholm was a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL in 2021-22. A wild card in the top nine could be Landeskog, who hasn't played since helping the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022 because of a knee injury. He had cartilage replacement surgery May 3, 2023, and began skating Jan. 11. Landeskog is determined to play again, so a tournament in the middle of next season should be more than enough time for him to get up to speed and add leadership to the group. -- Kimelman