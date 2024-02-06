Finland projected roster for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will be held next February, with teams of NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States competing in a round-robin tournament.

A total of seven games will be played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, along with two practice days, Feb. 10-11, and will be held in two yet-to-be named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States.

Though the international tournament is more than a year away, NHL.com wanted to get a jump on what the rosters for each country could look like, using a panel of three staff writers and editors to compile a list of 23 players (20 skaters, three goalies) for each team.

Today, a look at the projected roster for Finland as picked by Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial for NHL.com; Tracey Myers, NHL.com staff writer; and Sami Haapasalo, senior writer and editor for NHL.com/fi:

Forwards

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina Hurricanes

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Carolina Hurricanes

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Yes, there is some elite offensive talent among the forwards, led by Rantanen, who is a top-line threat for the Avalanche, which won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago. But this is a group, as a whole, that plays a solid two-way game. In fact, it is arguable that the Finns may be the most defensively sound group in the tournament. There are questions about whether they can score enough, especially among the bottom-six forwards, but there is no doubt they won’t let up too many. There are established, dependable players at the top of this group, starting with Rantanen and Barkov, a Selke Trophy-deserving forward who played in the Stanley Cup Final last season. Aho and Teravainen have a ton of big-game experience as well. It’s at the bottom of the lineup where the questions reside. I wanted to include Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers and Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but was outvoted by my co-general managers, who went with players who are more dependable and have chemistry. Lundell and Loustarinen are linemates in Florida, providing familiarity which is a necessity in a short tournament. Each is a quality penalty killer and trending positively in their development, a statement that does not apply for Laine and Kakko. – Roarke

Defensemen

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Henri Jokiharju, Buffalo Sabres

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Jani Hakanpää, Dallas Stars

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Valimaki, Arizona Coyotes

Three of these defensemen have great chemistry and familiarity with each other, since they all play for the Dallas Stars: Heiskanen, Lindell and Hakanpaa. Heiskanen has been one of the NHL’s top defensemen since he made his debut in 2018-19, and set career highs in goals (11), assists (62) and points (73) this past season with Dallas. Lindell and Hakanpaa provide a steady presence. Jokiharju was part of Finland’s team when it won gold at the 2019 IIHF World Junior and World Championship. Ristolainen has been consistent throughout his 11-season career in the NHL. Juuso Valimaki is coming off his most productive NHL season, when he had 34 points (four goals, 30 assists) in 78 games with the Coyotes in 2022-23. Niko Mikkola has found a steady presence with the Florida Panthers, and his size (6-foot-5, 206 pounds) and quickness will be an asset. –\* Myers*

Goalies

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Saros has been among the NHL's best goaltenders for the past several seasons. He's an undisputable No. 1 option. Saros is the type of netminder who can make key saves when needed and carry a team far in a tournament like this. He also has shown the ability to steal games. Most importantly, he gives any team a sense of calmness and confidence. Luukkonen, who had a difficult start to his NHL career, has improved significantly during the past two seasons and kept up his strong play for the Sabres this year, evolving into a potential franchise goalie. Backing up Saros will give the 24-year-old valuable experience for future international tournaments. Raanta has had strong runs during his career, but he has dealt with injuries in recent years. The 34-year-old adds veteran presence to the group and will be a great role model. – Haapasalo