NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 29

Lightning-Panthers, Stars-Golden Knights highlight 2-game slate

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN, SN, TVAS)

TBL moneyline: +150
FLA moneyline: -180

The Lightning got their first win of the series with a 6-3 Game 4 victory on Saturday. Florida has scored 14 goals across the first four games of this series, compared to Tampa Bay scoring 13 in the span. The first two games of this series had a goal differential of one. The Panthers went 2-1 in three regular season games against the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos has goals in every game of this series with five total in the span. In Game 4, Stamkos had two goals and seven shots on goal. Nikita Kucherov has assists in his past four games with six total. Defenseman Victor Hedman is on a three-game point streak with six assists in the span. Matthew Tkachuk has points in every game this series with three of those being multipoint performances. Tkachuk has seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span. Carter Verhaeghe also has points in every game of this series with six total in the span (three goals, three assists).

2. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SN, TVAS)

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +200
VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -275

The Stars secured their first win of the series Saturday, 3-2 in overtime in Game 3. Vegas outscored Dallas 7-4 across the first two games of this series. During the regular season the Golden Knights won all three games against the Stars, outscoring them 11-4 in the span. Two out of the first three games of this first-round series had a goal differential of one.

Wyatt Johnston had a multigoal performance in Game 3, including the game-winner, and had eight shots on goal. Jason Robertson has points in every game of this series with four total (two goals, two assists) in the span. He had at least three shots on goal in two of his past three games. Jack Eichel has goals in back-to-back games and has 11 shots on goal in his past two. Defenseman Noah Hanifin has three points (one goal, two assists) this series.

