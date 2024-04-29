Skinner ‘the rock’ for Oilers in Game 4, helps take commanding lead in Western 1st Round

LOS ANGELES -- Stuart Skinner turned out to be the story in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round for the Edmonton Oilers despite the buzz going in regarding David Rittich starting for the Los Angeles Kings ahead of Cam Talbot.

Skinner made 33 saves for his first NHL playoff shutout in a 1-0 win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to give Edmonton a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, which they can close out at home in Game 5 on Wednesday (time TBD).

“I thought he was unbelievable,” Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “I think he has shown that he’s taken steps as a goaltender. I think he’s way calmer, positionally he’s very sound right now and you have to really make a great play to beat him right now, which is obviously a great feeling for us knowing that he’s the backbone of our team.”

Skinner started all 12 playoff games for the Oilers a year ago as a rookie. He was pulled in four of those games and went through growing pains for Edmonton, which was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

A year has made an enormous difference for Skinner, an Edmonton native who was selected by the Oilers in the third round (No. 78) of the 2017 NHL Draft and then allowed to develop in the system.

“I changed a lot going through all the experiences that I’ve been able to go through the past year,” Skinner said. “When you use those things to learn and grow as a person, as a teammate, as a player, you’re going to keep getting better. I think that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”

The Oilers’ initial plan was to use Skinner as a capable backup to Jack Campbell, who signed a five-year contract ($5 million average annual value) on July 13, 2022, as an unrestricted free agent.

But Campbell had an .888 save percentage in 36 games, paving the way for Skinner to take over the starting role midway through last season.

The two were still in the fold entering this season, but Campbell got off to a slow start and was assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Nov. 7, making Skinner the undisputed starter.

“As soon as he gripped on to it and kind of realized, ‘I’m the guy,’ he’s been running with it all year; he’s been great for us,” Ekholm said. “He’s shown it game-in and game-out, and as with any goaltender, they’re going to have an off night. But I think his biggest strength is the way he rebounds after those nights, and that’s in my opinion a sign of a really, really good goaltender.”