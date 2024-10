Super 16: Stars, Panthers move up Super 16 ahead of Global Series Finland

The Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers are headlining the NHL's voyage to Finland this week.

The Stars and Panthers will play the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal with games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN) and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).

The Stars, No. 2 in the Super 16 this week, have three Finnish players: defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and forward Roope Hintz. The Panthers, No. 4, have four: forwards Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, and defenseman Niko Mikkola.

Between the Stars and Panthers, there are 18 European players who could play in the Global Series games.

Needless to say, the NHL is big in Finland, all over Europe, so this week in the Super 16 we decided to highlight that as a way to celebrate the Global Series.

The question answered by the writers and editors who participate in the weekly Super 16 was simple:

Who is the best European player on the team you have been assigned to write about?

Listed below are the 16 answers, with the rankings this week too, showcasing the Winnipeg Jets as the new No. 1, the Vegas Golden Knights moving up four spots to No. 3, the Panthers up two spots to No. 4 and the Carolina Hurricanes up eight spots to No. 7.

Finland, Sweden, Czechia, Russia, Slovenia, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany are all represented in the sampling of top European players below.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the European edition of the Super 16: