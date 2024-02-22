Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

The Florida Panthers have played their way into the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division and the Super 16 power rankings.

The Panthers, winners of six straight games, are the new No. 1 this week, taking over for the Vancouver Canucks, who are down to No. 2 and on a three-game losing streak.

The New York Rangers, who have won eight in a row, are up again, this time two spots to No. 3 after moving up four spots last week from No. 9 to No. 5.

All 16 teams ranked in the Super 16 are expected to be involved in some way shape or form in the frenzy leading up to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

So, with the deadline 15 days away, it's time to evaluate what the general managers should be thinking regardless of current winning streaks or losing streaks.

"If I was the fill-in-the-blank team's general manager, I would…"

Our writers and editors, who contribute weekly to the Super 16, were each assigned at least one team to act as the inner voice of the GM of that team.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the third trade deadline edition of the Super 16:

1. Florida Panthers (37-15-4)

Total points: 199

Last week: No. 3

"If I was the Panthers general manager, I would be all smiles and giving high-fives to everyone inside Amerant Bank Arena these days. The team is rolling, but the key is to remain this way. So, perhaps adding forward or defenseman depth might be on my wish list. While I wouldn't be actively reaching out to other teams seeking to fill these areas, I certainly will be listening when those inquiries start coming. Florida has the makeup of a team that, once again, can put together a long and successful playoff run. It can play a hard, physical game, a skill game, and can win tight matches because of the star power within the lineup." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

2. Vancouver Canucks (37-15-6)

Total points: 186

Last week: No. 1

"If I was the Canucks general manager, I would be patting myself on the back. I acquired forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov in-season after bolstering the roster in free agency and have us sitting atop of the NHL standings. But to ensure we will have the best chance to win the Stanley Cup, I'm going to acquire a depth defenseman at the deadline. We are currently without Carson Soucy, and are one injury away from having potential issues on the backend." -- David Satriano, staff writer

3. New York Rangers (37-16-3)

Total points: 180

Last week: No. 5

"If I was the Rangers general manager, the one thing I wouldn't do is trade forward Kaapo Kakko. Though my team needs more scoring after the top six, trading away Kakko to get it is not the answer. He's playing well and contributing on a daily basis. If I can get more scoring without moving him, of course I would. But what I'm really looking to do is add a veteran defenseman for draft picks and prospects. I worry about my depth on the blue line, and need another solid player in case any of my top four defensemen get hurt." -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

4. Boston Bruins (34-12-11)

Total points: 168

Last week: No. 2

"If I was the Bruins general manager, I would target offense. I know that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin would be an unbelievable get, with the local kid potentially an option to acquire and sign as the Bruins did previously with Hampus Lindholm. But I'd save my pennies for him in free agency and instead try to bolster an offense that seems to have gone a bit cold. That might be recency bias, but with an offense ranked No. 13 in the NHL at 3.32 goals per game (entering Wednesday), that's where my mind is." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

5. Colorado Avalanche (35-18-4)

Total points: 180

Last week: No. 6

"If I was the Avalanche general manager, I would be surveying prices for a backup goalie and depth forwards. Unlike many other GMs at this time, a little more than two weeks from the deadline, I wouldn't just be looking to make a rental deal, but perhaps a hockey deal if it were to make sense. The opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in three seasons is out there, but reinforcements are necessary even if the positivity surrounding the return of forward Gabriel Landeskog, who has been out all season, proves to be well-founded." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

6. Dallas Stars (34-15-8)

Total points: 145

Last week: No. 4

"If I was the Stars general manager, I would be getting more depth at the blue line. The Stars have no problems scoring goals this season so I wouldn't touch their forwards, but they've had more issues in what they've given up; 3.02 goals allowed per game this season, compared to 2.62 last season. I know it's likely going to cost a pretty penny (i.e., a high draft pick, a prospect) but after advancing to the Western Conference Final last season, the Stars have an excellent opportunity to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020. I would want to do what's necessary to push the Stars over the top." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

7. Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2)

Total points: 128

Last week: No. 7

"If I was the Oilers general manager, I would be looking for a top-six forward and a veteran defenseman who can add depth to the blue line for a long playoff run. If available, I would also look for a goalie to backup Stuart Skinner through the rest of the season and into the playoffs, one who is capable of temporarily taking on the job of No. 1 if necessary. Edmonton has a lot of pieces in place to go on an extended run in the playoffs and this may be its best chance to win the Stanley Cup since its last championship in 1990. Winning four playoff rounds requires depth and contributions throughout the lineup and the Oilers could use more of it up front and on the blue line. The addition of forward Corey Perry will help, but eventually the 38-year-old will settle into a bottom-six role leaving a spot open for someone who can play on the top two lines with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane. I would not be afraid to move future assets to get players who can help now. Edmonton is in its championship window, meaning highly touted prospects and draft picks should be on the table. A first-round pick would be a small price to pay if it helps bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

8. Winnipeg Jets (34-15-5)

Total points: 119

Last week: No. 9

"If I was the Jets general manager, I would proceed with any deadline trades with great caution and be content with making none. I would be constantly asking myself, "Are we a legitimate Stanley Cup contender as constructed?" If I think the answer is yes, I'd also be asking, "Can we increase our chances of winning now without destroying our future?" Highly debatable. Winnipeg special teams have been subpar all season but fixing that is not as easy as throwing a new guy into the mix. Sure, the Jets could use a top-four defenseman with puck moving skills like Noah Hanifin. But is the potential benefit worth the exorbitant price likely resulting from the bidding war with a dozen other teams? Probably not. More importantly, the Jets already have superb goaltending and are the League's best team at defending 5-on-5. In the playoffs, these are the things that often make the biggest difference." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

9. Carolina Hurricanes (33-17-5)

Total points: 118

Last week: No. 10

"If I was the Hurricanes general manager, I would be looking for another a forward to add to their scoring depth for the playoffs. Carolina has one of the best defenses in the NHL and, with Frederik Andersen nearing his return from a blood clotting issue, their goaltending should be solidified. The Hurricanes also have a balanced attack at forward, but as they learned last season, injuries can change that. Losing Andrei Svechnikov to a torn ACL eventually caught up to them in the Eastern Conference Final, when they were swept in four one-goal games. Having another forward that can play in the top three lines, or higher if needed, would be helpful even if the Hurricanes can stay healthy." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

10. Vegas Golden Knights (32-18-6)

Total points: 96

Last week: No. 8

"If I was the Golden Knights general manager, I would be inquiring around the League about the cost to acquire forward depth, preferably a winger to play in the bottom six forward group. I know we have the defense and goaltending that can take us far in the playoffs. I know that our center depth will be stronger when Jack Eichel returns to the lineup. The hope is that we'll see William Carrier and Pavel Dorofeyev soon, too. But I want to be sure we have all the ingredients necessary for a repeat run, so I'm looking for forward depth in the form of a rental player or two." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

11. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-16-8)

Total points: 87

Last week: No. 13

"If I was the Maple Leafs general manager, I would be looking for help on defense. Toronto is in the bottom half of the NHL in goals-against per game (3.13), and it's hard to advance in the playoffs when you experience difficulty keeping the puck out of your net. Offense isn't hard to come by for the Maple Leafs, so if they can find a deal in the next two weeks that can help them defensively, they'd be in a far better situation come playoff time." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

12. Los Angeles Kings (28-16-10)

Total points: 47

Last week: Unranked

"If I was the Kings general manager, I would be patient and see if the winning continues. I'm going to need a full and honest evaluation about this team and opinions from my scouts and advisers. Can we compete in the super top heavy Western Conference against the likes of the Canucks, Golden Knights, Oilers, Avalanche, Stars and Jets? If I think we can beat one of those teams in a seven-game playoff series, than I'll try to add, likely on the defensive end. But if the writing is on the wall and this just doesn't seem to be the year, I will probably stand pat, say my team is on the ice, and go for it with what we've got. There are no gaping holes in the Kings' roster; there is just a question of if the makeup of the team is good enough to pull off a playoff upset." -- Rosen

13. Detroit Red Wings (29-20-6)

Total points: 45

Last week: No. 14

"If I was the Red Wings general manager, I would be looking for trades that could help not just now but in the future. As much as Detroit wants to end its seven-season playoff drought, this is not the time to give up assets for short-term rentals. The Red Wings still have a lot of building to do and aren't close to competing for the Stanley Cup. The prudent course is to rent your own pending unrestricted free agents. If there is a hockey trade that makes sense for the medium or long term, pounce. Otherwise, remain patient." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

14. Tampa Bay Lightning (30-22-5)

Total points: 41

Last week: No. 11

"If I was the Lightning general manager, I would be evaluating my own prospects and draft picks to determine if I can even make the trades I want to make. I would be calling the Flames about Hanifin, the Philadelphia Flyers about Sean Walker and Nick Seeler, the Nashville Predators about Tyson Barrie and others, too. I would be scouring the market for a defenseman to replace Mikhail Sergachev, who is likely out for the season with a broken leg, but I would be worried that I may not have enough in my arsenal of picks and prospects to make the trade. I would be trying to involve a third team and getting creative to do so. I would not be standing pat. I would be trying to put my team in position to try to win the Stanley Cup again, because the window is still open with the core and there's only so many chances you can get at this. I would be taking risks and big swings." -- Rosen

15. Philadelphia Flyers (30-20-7)

Total points: 40

Last week: No. 12

"If I was Flyers general manager, I'd be looking to add a backup goalie. Samuel Ersson has done a nice job since moving into the No. 1 role and looks like he could be a long-term starting goalie a team can build around. But he's also a 24-year-old rookie who never has played NHL games with the kind of pressure he'll be facing as the Flyers fight for a spot in the playoffs. Cal Petersen, the current backup, has played four games, two since Nov. 11, and has a sub-.900 save percentage in three of them entering Wednesday. I'd also continue listening on offers for Walker and Seeler but the return would have to significant to break up what coach John Tortorella called 'our best defense pair.' But finding a proven goalie who can thrive in a backup role and be trusted with more than a spot start to make sure Ersson is fresh for the big games that remain, and hopefully the postseason, is at the top of my to-do list ahead of the trade deadline March 8." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

16. New Jersey Devils (28-23-4)

Total points: 13

Last week: No. 16

"If I was the Devils general manager, I would be persistent in looking to acquire depth in goal. While it would be beneficial to bring in a goalie with some playoff pedigree, it's more important to target a veteran with NHL experience. Vitek Vanecek was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on Tuesday and while Nico Daws has performed admirably in his absence, it's hard to envision a 23-year-old rookie goaltender as the savior for a team that will have its share of defensive mishaps down the stretch. Thus, getting a goalie that will provide quality starts while Daws can get a breather every so often is paramount." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Others receiving points: St. Louis Blues 8, Nashville Predators 2

Dropped out: Blues (No. 15)

New Amsterdam Game of the Week

Each week, NHL.com will highlight one game that features two teams in the Super 16. This week, it's the No. 4 Bruins against the No. 2 Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN).

A potential Stanley Cup Final preview? Hey, why not. Let's think big. A rematch of the epic 2011 Stanley Cup Final, won in seven games by the Bruins? Sure, we can go there. There are 13 games on the schedule Saturday and this could be the best of them all. The Canucks will be looking for some revenge too, having lost not only in the 2011 Final, but also 4-0 in Boston on Feb. 8. The recency bias matters more, of course, and the Canucks have to get going. They've lost three in a row. -- Rosen

