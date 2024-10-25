State Your Case: Maple Leafs or Bruins more improved this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins renew their bitter rivalry with their first meeting of the 2024-25 regular season at TD Garden on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, CBC).

Each team is still looking to find its form in the early going.

The Maple Leafs (4-4-0) have lost two straight and three of four. In those three losses -- to the New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues -- Toronto has been outscored 15-4. New coach Craig Berube, who replaced Sheldon Keefe in the offseason, was demonstrably unhappy during a 5-1 loss to the Blues, his former team, on Thursday. Center Auston Matthews has three goals in eight games after scoring an NHL career-high 69 last season.

The Bruins (3-4-1) have gone 0-2-1 in their past three games, including a 4-0 loss Tuesday at the Nashville Predators, who were without a victory to that point. They then lost 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at home on Thursday. Other than forwards David Pastrnak (five goals) and Cole Koepke (three), no other player on the roster has more than two goals. Captain Brad Marchand has yet to score a goal in eight games.

To say the game is huge for each side is an understatement.

But these two teams bring out the best in each other, especially since they started meeting semi-regularly in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018. They have squared off in the first round three times in the past seven postseasons and Boston has emerged with a seven-game series victory each time.

Last season, Pastrnak scored in overtime of Game 7 to send Toronto home early yet again. But the Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers, the eventual Stanley Cup champion, in the second round.

Each team spent the offseason trying to plug holes in its game, bringing in new players. Each has struggled to find consistency early in this campaign.

So it’s hard to know which team has improved the most and which new additions may have the biggest impact on this bitter rivalry and the season as a whole. But that is the argument staff writers Amalie Benjamin and Mike Zeisberger tackle in the most recent installment of State Your Case.

Benjamin: I still think it’s Boston. Yes, yes, I know I’m based here. But I also have some faith in what the Bruins are building, the improvements they’ve made specifically on the defensive side of the puck and the possibilities for a team that packs a heck of a lot of punch on the blue line. I will say that I didn’t expect Boston to be tied for 24th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.43) after finishing tied for fifth last season (2.70). Adding Nikita Zadorov, who provides the kind of thump the Bruins may have been missing, should only be a boon to a team that still has championship aspirations. With Zadorov, every member of the Boston defense is 6-foot-1 or taller, is mobile, and can potentially increase his offensive output, should things break right. Right now, though, there’s a lot of room to grow on defense.

Zeisberger: I’m actually on board with your logic when it comes to the improvements made by the Bruins. For me, Boston’s biggest needs were top-end center and some growl on the back end, and they addressed each in Elias Lindholm and Zadorov. The reason I back the Maple Leafs here has nothing to do with anyone on the ice and everything to do with the man behind the bench. Sheldon Keefe was a very good regular-season coach but could never get Toronto over the postseason hump, especially against the Bruins. This is a Boston franchise that has defeated Toronto in four consecutive Game 7s. It’s obvious the Bruins are in the heads of Toronto players. Enter Craig Berube, who was hired as Keefe’s replacement on May 17. It’s already obvious his north-south, everyone-is-accountable style is the type of blueprint that can equate to postseason success. In fact, when he hoisted the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, it was on the ice at TD Garden, winning a Game 7 on the road. That was evidence of Berube not being intimidated by other teams or the arenas in which they play. Can he get his players to buy in and feel the same way? That’s the pressing question.

Breakdown of Ekman-Larsson's Goal

Benjamin: Indeed it is. And ultimately, we won’t really know the answer until we hit the postseason, assuming each team makes it, which seems like a given. I do think a change in leadership was needed and the Maple Leafs got that times two this offseason, both with the swap of Keefe for Berube and the swap of John Tavares for Auston Matthews as captain. The other area that intrigues me on each side is goaltending. Jeremy Swayman has to prove he can be the No. 1 starter, can handle that load and responsibility for a full 82-game season after spending the past two seasons in a tandem with Linus Ullmark. I think he can and will, once he gets a bit of time to get up to speed after missing all of training camp. On the other side, I’ve been impressed with what Anthony Stolarz has been able to do so far. He was a great pickup. But can he and Joseph Woll get Toronto where it wants to go this season? The jury is still out there.

Zeisberger: I’ve been so impressed by Swayman in his young career. He was my offseason pick to be the starting goalie for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, although Connor Hellebuyck (of the Winnipeg Jets) and Jake Oettinger (of the Dallas Stars) will have a say in that when all is said and done. As for Stolarz, I had a few Eastern Conference execs tell me he’s ready to be a No. 1 goalie at age 30. We’ll see. When it comes to improvement on the ice, I think the Maple Leafs' biggest steps are on the blue line. Toronto's top-four defense for Game 7 last season was Morgan Rielly and Ilya Lyubushkin and Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe. On Saturday, it projects to be Rielly-Chris Tanev and McCabe-Oliver Ekman-Larsson, with the gritty Benoit dropped to the third pair. Improved talent. More depth. Yes, this is a better defense and a better team. But mentally? That’s the big question, especially come playoff time. Either way there is never a shortage of intrigue when the Maple Leafs face off against their black-and-gold Kryptonite.

