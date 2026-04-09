Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 9

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Pittsburgh Penguins will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN).

OR

* If they get one point against the Devils AND the Buffalo Sabres defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B, SNP, SNO).

OR

* If the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4) AND the Sabres defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation.

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The Boston Bruins (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

* If the Maple Leafs defeat the Islanders in regulation AND the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Detroit Red Wings in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE) AND the Sabres defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation.