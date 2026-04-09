Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 9

Utah Mammoth SCP clinching scenarios April 9

© Eli Rehmer/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Pittsburgh Penguins will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN).

OR

* If they get one point against the Devils AND the Buffalo Sabres defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B, SNP, SNO).

OR

* If the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4) AND the Sabres defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation.

---

The Boston Bruins (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

* If the Maple Leafs defeat the Islanders in regulation AND the Philadelphia Flyers defeat the Detroit Red Wings in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP+, SNE) AND the Sabres defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation.

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WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:

* If they defeat the Calgary Flames in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, ALT, SNW).

OR

* If they get one point against the Flames AND the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN).

OR

* If the Blackhawks defeat the Hurricanes in regulation.

---

The Edmonton Oilers (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

* If the Anaheim Ducks defeat the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13, TVAS) AND the Utah Mammoth defeat the Nashville Predators in regulation (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16) AND with any result in the Winnipeg Jets-St. Louis Blues game (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN3) other than a Jets regulation win.

---

The Utah Mammoth will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the Predators in regulation AND the Ducks defeat the Sharks in any fashion.

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