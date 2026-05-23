Avalanche must ‘put on our work boots’ for Game 3 of Western Final

Game 3 shifts to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“They still haven't seen our best, and maybe we haven't seen their best either,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said on Saturday. “We have a number of areas in our game that we can improve for Game 3 to get us a better chance of winning.

“If I felt like we played our best game in Game 1 and our best game in Game 2 and we lost, I'd be a little bit more like, ‘Oh, I'm really worried about this.’”

Colorado lost the series opener 4-2 on Wednesday, then was unable to protect a one-goal lead in the third period of Game 2, a 3-1 loss on Friday. The Avalanche were 45-0-0 when leading after two periods in the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs combined and won the Presidents’ Trophy as the League’s best regular-season team (55-16-11, 121 points).

“Obviously weren’t expecting being down 2-0, but I mean, we’ve just got to put on our work boots and be ready for the next game,” forward Nicolas Roy said. “I think we've been playing pretty good. We haven't been opportunistic enough, (and) I think we can create more chaos at the net front as well. I think we’re doing some good things, but we definitely can do better as well.

“We believe in this group. You look at the video, think you can do better, and we'll be ready for the next game.”