Sabres ‘want to do something special’ with 1st playoff berth since 2011

WASHINGTON -- The Buffalo Sabres were having a difficult time sorting through their mixed emotions Saturday.
The joy the Sabres experienced earlier in the day after clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the first time since 2011 was muted by their concern following a disappointing performance in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
“It's really hard to really focus on that right now with a loss, but really proud of the group,” Sabres forward Alex Tuch said. “It's been a long time coming. It's my fifth year here, and pretty happy guy this afternoon.”
The Sabres were still at their hotel preparing to face the Capitals when the final horn sounded at Madison Square Garden in New York to end the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. That Red Wings loss locked up a playoff spot for the Sabres, ending a 14-season drought that was the longest in NHL history.
“Obviously, unbelievable,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin, who is in his eighth season with the Sabres after being selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NHL Draft. “I'm happy for the city. I'm happy for all the guys that have been grinding here for years, like the equipment manager, trainers, my teammates, most of the people in the city. Wow, this is going to be special, that's for sure.”
Coach Lindy Ruff talked before the game about how excited he was to bring playoff hockey back to Buffalo. In the second season of his second stint with the Sabres, Ruff was also their coach when they last qualified for the playoffs and understands as well as anyone what this means to the city and to Sabres fans.
“The guys have worked so hard to get to this point,” said Ruff, who coached the Sabres for 15 seasons during his first stint before being let go 17 games into the 2012-13 season. “ … We’ve gotten rewarded for how hard we’ve played. First and foremost, I’m so happy for (owners) Terry and Kim and the whole Pegula family, our fans, all the people that work in the building. I’m stoked.”