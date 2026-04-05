Sabres ‘want to do something special’ with 1st playoff berth since 2011

Those emotions, undoubtedly, made Buffalo’s bus ride to the arena far more enjoyable than their ride to the airport and flight home following an exasperating road trip. After the Sabres failed in their first attempt at clinching a playoff berth with a nervous effort in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, they came out flat against the Capitals and fell behind 3-0 in the opening 5:52.

Although they got to within 3-2 by the end of the first period, the Capitals pulled away in the second and third. That left the Sabres with just two wins in their past seven games (2-3-2), after going 12-1-0 in their previous 13.

“All of the teams we've been playing are playing for their playoff lives and we've just been cruising,” center Tage Thompson sad. “So, too casual. And that's the kind of hockey that it's going to be in playoffs, even more, more desperate, more intense. We haven't matched that the last two games.”

The Sabres (46-23-8) still have a lot at stake in their final five regular-season games, beginning with a showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Buffalo on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS). They’re tied in points with the second-place Montreal Canadiens and two points behind the first-place Lightning, with one more game played than each.

The Sabres are also only four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Eastern Conference. So, there’s still a chance they can have home-ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but finishing third in the division would mean starting the playoffs on the road.

“I think you just have to refocus,” Ruff said. “You look at some of those plays that we made in our own end that weren't good enough. And if you start cheating a little bit on offense, it hurts you. I thought a couple times we got on the wrong side of the puck, and it hurt us.”

As disappointed as the Sabres were after losing to the Capitals, it also was important for them to remember what they’ve battled through already this season. Buffalo appeared destined to miss the playoffs again after it went 11-14-4 in its first 29 games.

The Sabres had won three in a row before Jarmo Kekalainen replaced Kevyn Adams as general manager on Dec. 15, but that change signified a fresh start for the organization that has carried them for most of the past four months. Before losing to the Senators and Capitals, the Sabres hadn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since Dec. 3-8 -- more than a week before Kekalainen took charge.

That sustained run of success has brought them back to the playoffs. Now, they want to take the next step.

“What we’ve done to get ourselves into this spot now is great,” said Thompson, who is in his eighth season with Buffalo after being acquired in a trade with St. Louis Blues in 2018. “But also at the end of the day that’s not the end goal and you can’t be comfortable with that. It’s not good enough to just get in. There’s other teams that are doing that every year. It's not that special.

“So, we want to do something special and if we're playing like that, we're not going to. So, very cool, obviously, because it hasn't been done in a while, but once you once you reach that goal, the standard is changed for us. The standard is no longer just making it.”