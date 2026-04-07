Devils preparing for critical offseason after firing GM Fitzgerald

Scoring depth, goaltending future among key issues facing team 

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© Andrew Maclean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The New Jersey Devils entered a pivotal reset moment for the franchise with the firing of Tom Fitzgerald as general manager and president of hockey operations on Monday.

It was only three months ago Fitzgerald told reporters during a roundtable discussion that the issues plaguing the team at the time were: "On me. I'm one to take accountability on myself."

A promising start to the season, in which New Jersey was 13-4-1 and second in points percentage (.750) behind the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 15, is again ending too soon. The Devils (40-34-3, 83 points) are currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division and seven points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey is no longer in a rebuild. Instead, it's in a results phase. Devils managing partner David Blitzer framed this offseason as "critical" and emphasized competing for a Stanley Cup, not patience or long-term experiments.

"And we will explore all avenues that best position the Devils to compete for a Stanley Cup once again," Blitzer added in a statement.

The harsh reality is the Devils haven't qualified for the postseason in consecutive seasons since the last of 13 straight appearances in 2009-10, not counting the 2004-05 work stoppage.

After losing a six-game series to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, New Jersey has qualified just three times (2017-18, 2022-23, 2024-25).

Since Fitzgerald was named interim GM in January 2020, the Devils have qualified twice and won one playoff round, beating the New York Rangers in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round in seven games.

So, what are the keys to turning things around?

Here are five things that could be on the to-do list for the next Devils GM and president of hockey operations:

1. Backup plan in place

There's no question that when Jack Hughes is at his best, the Devils are at their optimum performance level. Unfortunately, since entering the NHL in 2019-20, Hughes has played more than 62 regular-season games once, when he had 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) in 78 games and the Devils reached the Eastern Conference Second Round in 2022-23. He missed 21 games this season (8-13-0), including 18 straight from Nov. 15-Dec. 19, because of a nonhockey injury to his hand. The team needs to find a way to give its players and fan base some assurance that a collapse or goal-scoring drought isn't inevitable in the absence of their best player.

WSH@NJD: Hughes, Bratt have 5-point nights in Devils win

2. The time is now

The Devils are in a win-now mode, and all free agent acquisitions and trades must be treated as such. There needs to be a comfort exhibited by the new GM to make tough decisions to better equip the roster and give coach Sheldon Keefe the assets necessary to maintain consistent stretches despite injuries.

3. Figuring out the defense corps

It'll be interesting to see what transpires this offseason with defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Simon Nemec. Each is having a productive season. Hamilton has two seasons left on a seven-year contract he signed on July 28, 2021. He was a healthy scratch on Jan. 11, and Fitzgerald said at the time that the benching was performance-based and not a personnel decision. Since then, Hamilton has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) and a plus-6 rating in 32 games. Nemec is a pending restricted free agent at the end of the season. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has produced career-high totals in his third NHL season in goals (11) and points (26) while averaging 19:32 of ice time.

NJD@CGY: Nemec finishes Hughes' feed in overtime

4. Future in goal

New Jersey acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, and the 36-year-old signed a two-year, $12 million contract that begins next season. On July 2, 2025, Jake Allen, 35, signed a five-year, $9 million contract. Each goalie has performed admirably, but it might behoove the next GM to begin strengthening the position or giving some younger prospects some opportunity. A decision needs to made on Nico Daws, 25, who has played 53 NHL games (2.94 goals-against average, .899 save percentage) over five seasons. Daws becomes a restricted free agent after this season. Mikhail Yegorov, chosen in the second round (No. 49) of the 2024 NHL Draft, is a promising goalie prospect on the horizon. The 20-year-old just concluded his second season at Boston University.

5. Credibility in the locker room

When expectations rise, so does pressure. The next GM must establish clear accountability with the coaching staff and communicate decisively with players and agents in order to restore belief that management has a definitive long-term plan. There were moments this season, in particular a 9-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Jan. 6, when frustration really seemed to boil over. Keeping an open line of communication with players, coaches and fans is especially crucial as many of New Jersey's key players enter prime contract years, including captain Nico Hischier, who has one season remaining after this one on a seven-year contract he signed Oct. 18, 2019.

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