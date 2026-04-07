Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 7

COL celebrates

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles, and a C2-C3 DAL-MIN playoff matchup (seeds TBD) will be locked in:

If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT)

OR

If they get one point vs. the Blues AND the Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW)

OR

If the Flames defeat the Stars in regulation

The Avalanche will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:

If they defeat the Blues in regulation AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation

OR

If they defeat the Blues in overtime or shootout AND the Bruins defeat the Hurricanes in regulation AND with any result in the Lightning-Senators game (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, The Spot) other than a Lightning regulation win

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