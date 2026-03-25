Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres can take over 1st in East

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 23 days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are two games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, each with playoff implications:

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2)

The Sabres and Bruins are among the seven teams who hold a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing last season (four in the Eastern Conference; three in the Western Conference). Buffalo (44-20-7) is on a five-game point streak (4-0-1), an NHL-best 12-1-1 since returning from the 2026 Winter Olympic break and can take over first place in the East with a win. They Sabres are one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes and two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for first in the Atlantic Division with the Lightning holding one game in hand. The Bruins (39-24-8) are 2-1-0 in three previous games against the Sabres this season and one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators for the first wild card from the East. Bruins forward David Pastrnak has 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 44 games against the Sabres; he has never reached 50 against an NHL team.

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSG)

The Rangers (28-34-9) will be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Maple Leafs in any fashion. The Maple Leafs (30-29-13) won 4-2 at the Bruins on Tuesday and are eighth in the Atlantic Division.