Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason. There are 27 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for March 22:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets (idle) will clinch a playoff berth Saturday if the St. Louis Blues lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN, TVAS) AND the Vancouver Canucks lose to the New York Rangers in regulation (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS).

On Tap

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, and each has playoff implications:

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Each of these teams is just outside the playoff picture. The Rangers (33-31-6) are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, but have played two more games. With 12 games remaining for them in the regular season, they need to regain their form after losing their past three. The Canucks (32-25-12) are one point behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference and have played one fewer game. This also will be the first game J.T. Miller will play against the Canucks since the forward was traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31 for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Miller has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with the Rangers, third on the team during that span.

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP)

The Stars (43-21-4), coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, are in a dogfight with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. The Stars have the third-most points (90) in the League, but are just three points ahead of the hard-charging Avalanche, who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. The Flyers (28-34-8) are running out of time in the Eastern Conference. They are 10 points behind the Canadiens and need to leapfrog seven teams with 12 games remaining.

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B)

The Wild (39-25-5) are in the middle of a wild race in the Central Division. They hold the first wild card from the Western Conference, seven points ahead of a division rival in the St. Louis Blues, who have played one more game. They are four points behind the Avalanche for third in the division and have a game in hand. They also are poised to get back Jonas Brodin, an integral part of their corps of defensemen. He has not played since Feb. 28 because of a lower-body injury. The Sabres (27-34-6) are last in the Eastern Conference, 14 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card. They are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (3 p.m. ET: FDSNMW, CHSN, TVAS)

The Blues (35-28-7) are on a four-game winning streak and have forced their way into the second wild card from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Canucks and two points ahead of the Calgary Flames. St. Louis is the hottest team in the League this past month, going 10-2-2 since Feb. 21. Goalie Jordan Binnington is 7-2-0 during that stretch and forward Dylan Holloway leads the Blues during that time frame with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders (4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN)

The Flames (32-25-11) are looking to sweep a trip through the New York region with a win against the Islanders after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday and coming from behind against the New Jersey Devils with a four-goal third period in a 5-3 victory. Calgary is two points out of the second wild card from the Western Conference despite averaging 2.57 goals per game, the second fewest in the League. The Islanders (32-28-8) have won three straight games to climb to the precipice of the second wild card, two points behind the Canadiens and just ahead of the Rangers, who have the same number of points (72) but have played two more games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO)

The Kings are a menace at home, going 23-3-4 at Crypto.com Arena, and they are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games as they chase the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division and home ice for what could be the fourth straight year the teams play in the first round. The Kings (37-21-9) are two points behind the Oilers but have two games in hand. The Hurricanes are ensconced in second place in the Metropolitan Division, 12 points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and eight points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. Carolina (42-22-4) has won eight straight games. Forward Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes during that stretch with seven points (four goals, three assists).

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)

The Panthers are in a dogfight for Atlantic Division supremacy. Florida (42-24-3) is tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs atop the division and their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning are two points behind, but have played one fewer game. The Capitals have no such worries. Washington (46-15-8) reached 100 points and clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win against the Flyers on Thursday. The Capitals hold a 12-point lead on the Hurricanes in the division and are battling the Winnipeg Jets for the Presidents' Trophy. The main focus is on forward Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 888th goal Thursday and needs seven more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL career record.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Hockey Club (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah16)

The Lightning (40-23-5) are keeping the heat up in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the first place Maple Leafs and Panthers but with a game in hand on each. Tampa Bay has won three straight and is 6-3-1 in its past 10. The Lightning are doing it on the back of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has won a League-best eight games since Feb. 21 (8-3-0), with a 1.90 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts. Utah (31-27-11) is four points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the West.

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m.; TVAS, CITY. SNE, ALT, KTVD)

The Avalanche, winners of eight of their past 10 games (8-1-1), are three points behind the Stars for second in the Central and four points ahead of the fourth-place Wild. So Colorado (42-25-3) has plenty to play for, as does Nathan MacKinnon. The forward leads the NHL with 105 points (28 goals, 77 assists) in 70 games and has a chance to become the first Avalanche player to win the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer since Peter Forsberg in 2002-03. Montreal (33-27-8) has been on a tear to find its way into the second wild card, two points ahead of the Rangers and Islanders and three points behind the Ottawa Senators, who hold the first wild card. Defenseman Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies with 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 68 games and is among the favorites to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils ( 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN, TVAS2, SN1)

This a vital game as each team is coming off a dispiriting loss. The Devils (37-27-6) allowed the Flames to score four goals in the third period in a 5-3 loss Thursday. They are eight points behind the Hurricanes for second in the division and remain eight points ahead of the Islanders and Rangers. Despite a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday, the Senators (36-27-5) remain in the first wild card in the East, three points ahead of the Canadiens in the second wild card and five ahead of the Islanders and Rangers.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC)

The Maple Leafs are making a charge up the standings with three straight wins, including a 4-3 victory against the Rangers on Thursday. Toronto (42-24-3) is in a dead heat with Florida for first place in the Atlantic, and two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have played one fewer game. Nashville (25-35-8) is 19 points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the West.

Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

These teams played Sunday, and the Red Wings won 3-0 to stop a precipitous slide down the standings. In the rematch the pressure remains on Detroit (32-30-6), which is four points behind Montreal for the second wild card from the East and has four teams ahead of it for that spot. Vegas (40-20-8) is three points clear of the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division and is a beast at T-Mobile Arena, going 25-7-3 at home this season.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN)

The Oilers (40-24-5) are three points behind the Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. They are also trying to stay clear of the third-place Los Angeles Kings, who are two points behind them with two games in hand. The Oilers will have to do it without two of the top four scorers in the NHL. Forward Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), who is second in the League with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists), and center Connor McDavid (lower body), fourth with 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists), are expected to be out at least a week. The last time the Oilers played without both of them was the final game of the 2023-24 regular season, a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. Seattle (30-35-5) is 12 points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the West.

Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSA, NESN)

The Bruins are in desperate need of points as they sit five behind the Canadiens for the second wild card from the East and have to climb past five teams to occupy that slot. The Sharks have been eliminated from postseason contention, but Macklin Celebrini is in a race to finish atop the rookie scoring list. The forward has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games, three points behind Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

If the playoffs started Saturday

Eastern Conference
(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens
(1A) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators
(2A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (3A) Tampa Bay Lightning
(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference
(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues
(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild
(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Los Angeles Kings
(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There was one game Friday. It had playoff implications:

Pittsburgh Penguins 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 3: Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (29-32-10), who won for the fifth time in six games and moved within six points of the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Alex Nedeljkovic made 45 saves for Pittsburgh. The Blue Jackets (31-29-9) remain three points out of the second wild card in the East after their sixth straight loss (0-5-1).

