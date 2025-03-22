Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Hockey Club (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Utah16)
The Lightning (40-23-5) are keeping the heat up in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the first place Maple Leafs and Panthers but with a game in hand on each. Tampa Bay has won three straight and is 6-3-1 in its past 10. The Lightning are doing it on the back of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has won a League-best eight games since Feb. 21 (8-3-0), with a 1.90 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts. Utah (31-27-11) is four points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the West.
Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m.; TVAS, CITY. SNE, ALT, KTVD)
The Avalanche, winners of eight of their past 10 games (8-1-1), are three points behind the Stars for second in the Central and four points ahead of the fourth-place Wild. So Colorado (42-25-3) has plenty to play for, as does Nathan MacKinnon. The forward leads the NHL with 105 points (28 goals, 77 assists) in 70 games and has a chance to become the first Avalanche player to win the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer since Peter Forsberg in 2002-03. Montreal (33-27-8) has been on a tear to find its way into the second wild card, two points ahead of the Rangers and Islanders and three points behind the Ottawa Senators, who hold the first wild card. Defenseman Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies with 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 68 games and is among the favorites to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.
Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils ( 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN, TVAS2, SN1)
This a vital game as each team is coming off a dispiriting loss. The Devils (37-27-6) allowed the Flames to score four goals in the third period in a 5-3 loss Thursday. They are eight points behind the Hurricanes for second in the division and remain eight points ahead of the Islanders and Rangers. Despite a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday, the Senators (36-27-5) remain in the first wild card in the East, three points ahead of the Canadiens in the second wild card and five ahead of the Islanders and Rangers.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP, SNW, SNO, CBC)
The Maple Leafs are making a charge up the standings with three straight wins, including a 4-3 victory against the Rangers on Thursday. Toronto (42-24-3) is in a dead heat with Florida for first place in the Atlantic, and two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have played one fewer game. Nashville (25-35-8) is 19 points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the West.
Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)
These teams played Sunday, and the Red Wings won 3-0 to stop a precipitous slide down the standings. In the rematch the pressure remains on Detroit (32-30-6), which is four points behind Montreal for the second wild card from the East and has four teams ahead of it for that spot. Vegas (40-20-8) is three points clear of the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division and is a beast at T-Mobile Arena, going 25-7-3 at home this season.
Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN)
The Oilers (40-24-5) are three points behind the Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. They are also trying to stay clear of the third-place Los Angeles Kings, who are two points behind them with two games in hand. The Oilers will have to do it without two of the top four scorers in the NHL. Forward Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), who is second in the League with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists), and center Connor McDavid (lower body), fourth with 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists), are expected to be out at least a week. The last time the Oilers played without both of them was the final game of the 2023-24 regular season, a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. Seattle (30-35-5) is 12 points behind St. Louis for the second wild card from the West.
Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSA, NESN)
The Bruins are in desperate need of points as they sit five behind the Canadiens for the second wild card from the East and have to climb past five teams to occupy that slot. The Sharks have been eliminated from postseason contention, but Macklin Celebrini is in a race to finish atop the rookie scoring list. The forward has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) in 57 games, three points behind Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.