Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin continues Gretzky chase against Panthers, 7 goals from mark

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Each of these teams is just outside the playoff picture. The Rangers (33-31-6) are two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, but have played two more games. With 12 games remaining for them in the regular season, they need to regain their form after losing their past three. The Canucks (32-25-12) are one point behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference and have played one fewer game. This also will be the first game J.T. Miller will play against the Canucks since the forward was traded to the Rangers on Jan. 31 for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Miller has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with the Rangers, third on the team during that span.

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP)

The Stars (43-21-4), coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, are in a dogfight with the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. The Stars have the third-most points (90) in the League, but are just three points ahead of the hard-charging Avalanche, who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. The Flyers (28-34-8) are running out of time in the Eastern Conference. They are 10 points behind the Canadiens and need to leapfrog seven teams with 12 games remaining.

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B)

The Wild (39-25-5) are in the middle of a wild race in the Central Division. They hold the first wild card from the Western Conference, seven points ahead of a division rival in the St. Louis Blues, who have played one more game. They are four points behind the Avalanche for third in the division and have a game in hand. They also are poised to get back Jonas Brodin, an integral part of their corps of defensemen. He has not played since Feb. 28 because of a lower-body injury. The Sabres (27-34-6) are last in the Eastern Conference, 14 points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card. They are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (3 p.m. ET: FDSNMW, CHSN, TVAS)

The Blues (35-28-7) are on a four-game winning streak and have forced their way into the second wild card from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Canucks and two points ahead of the Calgary Flames. St. Louis is the hottest team in the League this past month, going 10-2-2 since Feb. 21. Goalie Jordan Binnington is 7-2-0 during that stretch and forward Dylan Holloway leads the Blues during that time frame with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists). Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders (4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN)

The Flames (32-25-11) are looking to sweep a trip through the New York region with a win against the Islanders after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Tuesday and coming from behind against the New Jersey Devils with a four-goal third period in a 5-3 victory. Calgary is two points out of the second wild card from the Western Conference despite averaging 2.57 goals per game, the second fewest in the League. The Islanders (32-28-8) have won three straight games to climb to the precipice of the second wild card, two points behind the Canadiens and just ahead of the Rangers, who have the same number of points (72) but have played two more games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO)

The Kings are a menace at home, going 23-3-4 at Crypto.com Arena, and they are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games as they chase the Edmonton Oilers for second place in the Pacific Division and home ice for what could be the fourth straight year the teams play in the first round. The Kings (37-21-9) are two points behind the Oilers but have two games in hand. The Hurricanes are ensconced in second place in the Metropolitan Division, 12 points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and eight points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. Carolina (42-22-4) has won eight straight games. Forward Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes during that stretch with seven points (four goals, three assists).

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)

The Panthers are in a dogfight for Atlantic Division supremacy. Florida (42-24-3) is tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs atop the division and their in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning are two points behind, but have played one fewer game. The Capitals have no such worries. Washington (46-15-8) reached 100 points and clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win against the Flyers on Thursday. The Capitals hold a 12-point lead on the Hurricanes in the division and are battling the Winnipeg Jets for the Presidents' Trophy. The main focus is on forward Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 888th goal Thursday and needs seven more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL career record.