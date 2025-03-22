NEW YORK -- Jonny Brodzinski scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal with 4:13 remaining, and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves in the New York Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
Brodzinski scores twice in 3rd period, Rangers defeat Canucks
Shesterkin makes 36 saves; Vancouver forwards Pettersson, Hoglander leave with injuries
J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist against his former team, and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (34-31-6), who ended a three-game losing streak.
Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor and Brock Boeser scored, and Kevin Lankinen made seven saves on 11 shots for the Canucks (32-26-12), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).
Forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander did not play in the third period because of undisclosed injuries.
Joshua gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first period, scoring off his own rebound of a shot that hit the left post.
The Canucks outshot the Rangers 11-1 in the first.
But Fox tied it 1-1 at 11:03 of the second period on a deflection of Braden Schneider's shot from the right point. It was New York's fourth shot on goal.
The Canucks held a 24-6 advantage in shots on goal after the second period.
But the Rangers scored on their eighth shot of the game with Brodzinski giving them a 2-1 lead at 1:39 of the third, a one-timer from in front that he flipped in over Lankinen's glove.
O'Connor tied it 2-2 at 11:22, scoring from between the circles off his own rebound.
K’Andre Miller gave New York a 3-2 lead at 12:40. He took the puck through the left circle and whipped it to the slot, where it deflected off Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes' left skate and into the net.
Boeser tied it 3-3 at 15:10 by winning a puck battle against K’Andre Miller behind the net, coming around the left post and scoring with a shot under Shesterkin's glove.
Brodzinski gave the Rangers the lead 37 seconds later, making it 4-3 at 15:47 with a shot from the left circle off a pass from Alexis Lafreniere, who had two assists.
J.T. Miller scored an empty-net goal at 19:43 for the 5-3 final.