Brodzinski scores twice in 3rd period, Rangers defeat Canucks

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist against his former team, and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (34-31-6), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor and Brock Boeser scored, and Kevin Lankinen made seven saves on 11 shots for the Canucks (32-26-12), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander did not play in the third period because of undisclosed injuries.

Joshua gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first period, scoring off his own rebound of a shot that hit the left post.

The Canucks outshot the Rangers 11-1 in the first.

But Fox tied it 1-1 at 11:03 of the second period on a deflection of Braden Schneider's shot from the right point. It was New York's fourth shot on goal.

The Canucks held a 24-6 advantage in shots on goal after the second period.

But the Rangers scored on their eighth shot of the game with Brodzinski giving them a 2-1 lead at 1:39 of the third, a one-timer from in front that he flipped in over Lankinen's glove.

O'Connor tied it 2-2 at 11:22, scoring from between the circles off his own rebound.

K’Andre Miller gave New York a 3-2 lead at 12:40. He took the puck through the left circle and whipped it to the slot, where it deflected off Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes' left skate and into the net.

Boeser tied it 3-3 at 15:10 by winning a puck battle against K’Andre Miller behind the net, coming around the left post and scoring with a shot under Shesterkin's glove.

Brodzinski gave the Rangers the lead 37 seconds later, making it 4-3 at 15:47 with a shot from the left circle off a pass from Alexis Lafreniere, who had two assists.

J.T. Miller scored an empty-net goal at 19:43 for the 5-3 final.