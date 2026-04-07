Sabres continue push for home-ice advantage after ending historic playoff drought

With the Sabres having clinched a postseason berth Saturday for the first time since 2011, this was the first opportunity for the locals to show their appreciation for the team. Add in the fact that they were playing the Lightning, the team they’d defeated 8-7 here in a rugged game for the ages on March 8, and the vibe was off the charts.

Just ask Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who was behind the Buffalo bench the last time the Sabres had been in the playoffs 15 years earlier.

As Ruff was preparing for the game, he saw a video clip of fans outside the arena smacking around an inflatable Brandon Hagel pylon with the words “PUNCH BRANDON HAGEL” on it. The Lightning forward had been the villain in that wild game against the Sabres 29 days earlier, having received a $5,000 fine from the NHL for his actions as the aggressor in an altercation with Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

The crowd hadn’t forgotten, as Ruff discovered firsthand. It didn’t matter that Hagel was not dressed, missing his third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. They didn’t care.

“The energy in the building was incredible,” Ruff said. “You could sense tension, you could sense excitement. And when the game got to 2-2, it was a playoff atmosphere where, you know, the game could go either way. They’re waiting for our response. And the response when we scored to go up 3-2 was incredible.

“You know, I saw a few clips before the game of some stuff where they had the Hagel thing, and people were punching the Hagel dummy into the building. I just think that’s part of it. Everybody’s into it. Our fans have been waiting real long so it’s good to see.”

In the end, those would be the most vicious uppercuts thrown on this night, a far cry from that previous meeting when the teams combined for 15 goals, 28 penalties, 102 penalty minutes and 10 fighting majors.

This was far less circus, with the teams combining for just 26 minutes in penalties, and far more playoff hockey. And when it came to that, the Sabres excelled, taking a 3-2 lead on a Jason Zucker goal at 7:38 of the second period, then smothering the Lightning the rest of the way.

“We know that if we play the right way and we defend the way we’ve defended all year, that we can close out the game at 3-2,” Ruff said. “And that’s really the approach that you need to take, the one that they need to score two. And if you don’t hand them anything, you’ll give yourself a pretty good opportunity of winning.”