Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers can clinch, lock in series against Penguins

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are four days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Eastern Conference title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP).

OR

If the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B).

The Sabres will clinch the Atlantic Division title:

If they defeat the Blackhawks in regulation AND with any result in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Detroit Red Wings game (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET) other than a Lightning regulation win.

OR

If they defeat the Blackhawks in overtime or shootout AND the Red Wings defeat the Lightning in any fashion.

The Montreal Canadiens (idle) and Lightning will lock in an Atlantic 2 vs. Atlantic 3 First Round playoff series (home ice TBD):

If the Sabres clinch the Atlantic Division.

The Flyers will clinch a playoff berth (Metropolitan 3) and a locked-in First Round playoff series vs the Penguins (Metropolitan 2):

If they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Anaheim Ducks (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the San Jose Sharks defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN) AND the Sharks defeat the Predators in regulation.