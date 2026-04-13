Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers can clinch, lock in series against Penguins

Sabres on cusp of winning Atlantic; Ducks, Kings closing in on berths

playoff-buzz-april13
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are four days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Eastern Conference title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP).

OR

If the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B).

The Sabres will clinch the Atlantic Division title:

If they defeat the Blackhawks in regulation AND with any result in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Detroit Red Wings game (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET) other than a Lightning regulation win.

OR

If they defeat the Blackhawks in overtime or shootout AND the Red Wings defeat the Lightning in any fashion.

The Montreal Canadiens (idle) and Lightning will lock in an Atlantic 2 vs. Atlantic 3 First Round playoff series (home ice TBD):

If the Sabres clinch the Atlantic Division.

The Flyers will clinch a playoff berth (Metropolitan 3) and a locked-in First Round playoff series vs the Penguins (Metropolitan 2):

If they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion.

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

The Anaheim Ducks (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

If the San Jose Sharks defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN) AND the Sharks defeat the Predators in regulation.

On Tap

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Monday, seven with playoff implications:

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP)

In a nutshell, the Flyers (41-27-12) control their own destiny. A win against the Hurricanes (52-22-6) would clinch Philadelphia its first playoff berth since 2020, end a five-season drought that's tied for the longest in team history (1989-90 to 1993-94) and lock in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round. The Flyers are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Washington Capitals and two clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets with a game in hand each. The Hurricanes can clinch top seed in the Eastern Conference with at least one point or if the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET)

The third-place Lightning (49-25-6) can leapfrog the Sabres and Canadiens into first place in the Atlantic Division with a victory against the Red Wings (41-30-9) and a Sabres regulation loss to the Blackhawks. Tampa Bay has 104 points, two behind Buffalo and Montreal, and holds a game in hand on the Canadiens. Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and forward Brandon Hagel will not play because of undisclosed injuries. The Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

San Jose Sharks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)

This is a huge matchup between teams competing for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference held by the Los Angeles Kings, who lead the Predators (38-32-10) by one point and the Sharks (37-34-8) by five, with Los Angeles holding a game in hand on Nashville. A Predators victory in any fashion will eliminate the Sharks from playoff contention, and the Predators are out with a regulation loss to the Sharks and if the Kings defeat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion. San Jose forward Macklin Celebrini had two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday to give him 110 points (42 goals, 68 assists) on the season, four shy of the team record set by Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Thornton in 2006-07.

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B)

The formula for the Sabres (49-23-8) to clinch the Atlantic Division title is simple: Get three points in their final two games, on the road in Chicago on Monday and at home against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, for their first division title since 2010. They'll get it Monday with a regulation win and with any result in the Red Wings-Lightning game other than a Tampa Bay regulation win, or an overtime or shootout win in Chicago and a Detroit victory in any fashion. Buffalo's one area of concern is the power play, which is 0-for-17 in the past five games. The Blackhawks (28-38-14) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

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Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m.; TVAS, SNW, ALT, KTVD)

The Oilers (40-30-10) are competing with the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks for first in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights lead with 91 points, followed by the Oilers and Ducks with 90 each, and each of the three teams with two regular-season games remaining. The Avalanche (52-16-11) have clinched the Presidents' Trophy for the most points in the regular season.

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The Kings (34-26-19) will clinch a playoff berth with a win in any fashion and if the Sharks defeat the Predators in regulation. They still have a chance, with 87 points, to catch the Utah Mammoth (90 points) for the first wild card and win the Pacific Division, trailing the Golden Knights by four, and the Oilers and Ducks by three. The Kraken (34-34-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3)

The Golden Knights (37-26-17) lead the Pacific Division, which would ensure home-ice advantage for at least the Western Conference First Round. They're 5-0-1 since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach March 29. The Jets (35-32-12) are five points behind the Kings and will be eliminated from playoff contention with either a regulation loss, an overtime or shootout loss and if either the Kings get at least one point against the Kraken or the Predators defeat the Sharks in any fashion, or if the Kings defeat the Kraken in any fashion.

If playoffs started Monday

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Utah Mammoth

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Anaheim Ducks

(1C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (WC2) Los Angeles Kings

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Minnesota Wild

Eastern Conference

(1A) Buffalo Sabres vs. (WC1) Boston Bruins

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Montreal Canadiens

(1M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (WC2) Ottawa Senators

(2M) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

About last night

There were six games on the NHL schedule Sunday, all with playoff implications:

Washington Capitals 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 0

Alex Ovechkin had an assist and received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at Capital One Arena during what might have been the final home game of his illustrious NHL career. Ovechkin said he will decide during the offseason whether to retire from the League or return next season. The Capitals (42-30-9) have won seven of nine and are within one point of the Flyers, who have a game in hand, for third in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are second and await whoever clinches third to open the playoffs.

Penguins at Capitals | Recap

Montreal Canadiens 4, New York Islanders 1

The Canadiens (48-23-10) eliminated the Islanders (43-33-5) from playoff contention thanks in part to captain Nick Suzuki, who had two points (one goal, one assist) to reach 100 for the first time in his NHL career. The Islanders have missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2016-18.

Boston Bruins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Sean Kuraly had three points (one goal, two assists) against his former team to put Columbus on the brink. The Blue Jackets (40-29-12) trail the Flyers by two points and will be eliminated if the Flyers get a point against the Hurricanes. The Bruins (44-27-10) clinched a playoff berth and are one point ahead of the Senators for the first wild card from the East. Each has one game remaining.

New Jersey Devils 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (OT)

Nico Hischier's power play goal for the Devils (42-36-3) at 3:18 of overtime dropped the Senators (43-27-11) into the second wild card. Ottawa was without forwards Brady Tkachuk (illness) and Tim Stutzle, and defensemen Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot (each undisclosed). New Jersey has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vancouver Canucks 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Marco Rossi's power play goal for the Canucks (24-48-8) with 10 seconds left in overtime prevented the Ducks (42-32-6) from clinching their first playoff berth since 2017-18. Vancouver has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Calgary Flames 4, Utah Mammoth 1

Brayden Pachal had his first three-point game for the Flames (33-38-9), who kept the Mammoth (42-32-6) from padding its lead for the first wild card in the west. Calgary has been eliminated from playoff contention.

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