NHL nationally televised games for week of April 13

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 28th and final week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Dallas Stars visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Washington Capitals visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets in what could be a huge game to decide the final Stanley Cup Playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, Victory+)

The Stars (48-20-12) have won three in a row, including 2-0 against the New York Rangers on Saturday that clinched them home-ice advantage against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With nothing left to play for, the Stars could rest players in their final two regular-season games, but I would love to see Jason Robertson try for 100 points (he's six away), and Wyatt Johnston try and increase his NHL career-high goal total of 44, which includes a League-best 26 power-play goals. The Maple Leafs (32-34-14) won't be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. There could be some changes in the offseason, but the good thing is Auston Matthews (knee) should be healthy well before training camp.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN)

The Capitals (42-30-9) remained alive with a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday for the final playoff berth from the Eastern Conference, third place in the Metropolitan Division. You can bet Alex Ovechkin will give it his all in this game, their final one of the regular season, whether or not it ends up being the final game of his illustrious NHL career. And if the Capitals qualify, they will face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round. The Blue Jackets (40-29-12) are clinging to their playoff hopes following a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Even if they don't make it, Rick Bowness has done a great job with them since taking over as coach. They also have a lot of key unrestricted and restricted free agents, so they will be busy this offseason regardless.