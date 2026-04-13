NHL nationally televised games for week of April 13

Stars-Maple Leafs on 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' in Canada, Capitals-Blue Jackets clash among highlights

Stars at Leafs for Natl TV Sked story April 13 26

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 28th and final week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Dallas Stars visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Washington Capitals visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets in what could be a huge game to decide the final Stanley Cup Playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

Dallas Stars at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, Victory+)

The Stars (48-20-12) have won three in a row, including 2-0 against the New York Rangers on Saturday that clinched them home-ice advantage against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With nothing left to play for, the Stars could rest players in their final two regular-season games, but I would love to see Jason Robertson try for 100 points (he's six away), and Wyatt Johnston try and increase his NHL career-high goal total of 44, which includes a League-best 26 power-play goals. The Maple Leafs (32-34-14) won't be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. There could be some changes in the offseason, but the good thing is Auston Matthews (knee) should be healthy well before training camp.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN)

The Capitals (42-30-9) remained alive with a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday for the final playoff berth from the Eastern Conference, third place in the Metropolitan Division. You can bet Alex Ovechkin will give it his all in this game, their final one of the regular season, whether or not it ends up being the final game of his illustrious NHL career. And if the Capitals qualify, they will face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round. The Blue Jackets (40-29-12) are clinging to their playoff hopes following a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Even if they don't make it, Rick Bowness has done a great job with them since taking over as coach. They also have a lot of key unrestricted and restricted free agents, so they will be busy this offseason regardless.

PIT@WSH: Ovechkin puts on a show for fans in his last home game of the 2025-26 regular season

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MORE27, HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT)

Wouldn't it be something if this ended up being the Stanley Cup Final? It would be a rematch from 1999, a six-game win for the Stars when Lindy Ruff coached Buffalo. Well, Ruff has the Sabres (49-23-8) back in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years and on the verge of clinching first place in the Atlantic Division. Even if they fall to second or third, you can bet KeyBank Center will be jumping, and I think the Sabres will prove in the playoffs that their regular season wasn't just a fluke.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

St. Louis Blues at Utah Mammoth (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE)

The Blues (34-33-12) were eliminated from playoff contention Saturday but played well since a poor start to the season that in the end was too much to overcome. Coach Jim Montgomery has a way of getting to the players and hopefully next season they'll be able to have a faster start and be more consistent. The Mammoth (42-32-6) already clinched their first-ever playoff berth, and although they will finish well behind the top-three teams in the Central Division, don't count them out. They have six players who have scored at least 20 goals, you can never have enough depth scoring in the playoffs and they have goalie Karel Vejmelka, who is among the NHL leaders in wins with 37.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES 

MONDAY

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

TUESDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

THURSDAY

Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ALT, SNE, TVAS)

Latest News

Ducks fall to Canucks in OT, close in on Stanley Cup Playoff berth

Color of Hockey: Roque 'at home' inspiring Indigenous girls in Montreal

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

Mammoth lose to Flames, fail to pad wild-card lead

Senators lose to Devils in OT, fall to 2nd in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Bruins edge Blue Jackets, who fail to gain in Metropolitan race

Suzuki surpasses 100 points, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff contention

Ovechkin 'will think about' 1 more year with Capitals after season concludes

NHL Status Report: Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens

Thompson makes 24 saves, Capitals shut out Penguins to gain in Metropolitan

Penguins fan dresses up as coach Muse, sits rink side

Crosby, Ovechkin take opening face-off in 100th game against each other

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Races remain tight on 6-game Sunday

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bednar won’t coach Avalanche next 2 games after being hit by puck

NHL EDGE stats behind Caufield’s ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy chances

Blues miss playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons, Thomas injury among factors