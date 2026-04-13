Zizing ‘Em Up: Mammoth GM ‘very fortunate’ to see rebuild through

Joe Bowen’s first game as voice of the Maple Leafs was against the Blackhawks at Chicago Stadium in 1982. His last one will come Wednesday, albeit remotely, when Toronto visits the Ottawa Senators.

Bowen has a plaque in the Hockey Hall of Fame after being named the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2018, honoring the best broadcasters in the sport’s history, a prize fitting of his 44-year career as voted on by his colleagues.

With then end of Bowen’s phenomenal run in sight, we elicited some of the top voices in hockey to pay tribute to the 75-year-old. If the highest compliment a professional can get is the praise offered by his peers, then Bowen and his famed pipes should be considered one of the all-time greats.

The proof is here.

Jim Hughson, play-by-play

(Hockey Night in Canada 2005-21; 2019 Foster Hewitt Award recipient)

“Think about it -- Joe provided the soundtrack of the Leafs for as long as Foster did. That’s remarkable longevity!! While the game and broadcast industry have changed dramatically, he hasn’t. Joe’s excitement and enthusiasm was the same for Borje Salming and Rick Vaive as it is for Auston Matthews and William Nylander. He gave fans hope even in years there was little! Pretty cool to retire as a Leaf legend.”

Mike (Doc) Emrick, play-by-play

(Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, ESPN, TNT, NBC, ABC, among others, 1982-2020; 2008 Foster Hewitt Award recipient)

“Joe is the living example of the fact that this game is meant to be fun for people and a passion at the same time. Since my retirement, he has often been my option of choice on an evening of NHL games, though I’m not a fan of any one team in particular. His sense of humor in chatting with the old goaltender and broadcast partner Jim Ralph, and then getting back to the game and delivering it with great drama and ‘Holy Mackinaw!’ zest, is a reason I enjoy these games. I’m sure there are tons of people -- Leafs fans or not -- who love his enthusiastic descriptions. He’s in the Hall for a reason. Whenever he attended any of our meetings, we always were interested in his opinion. And the second thing? The meetings were always a lot funnier! Around him, we always laughed a lot.”

Chris Cuthbert, play-by-play

(Hockey Night in Canada, 1984-2005, 2020-present)

“I mean, a long run coming to an end. An exceptional run. Nothing but the ultimate respect for his enthusiasm. He deserved another playoff run. And then, through 44 years, he deserved a trip to the (Stanley Cup) Final for sure, which he never got. Either way, he’s one of the iconic voices of our game. I thought it was so classy the way he handled the passing of legendary Sabres play-by-play man Rick Jeanneret in Buffalo and went down to be a part of the memorial for him. And I think those two are linked in a lot of ways, in their style, in being at the top of the class, and being the voices of their team in such a passionate way. It just doesn't seem right that Joe's not going to go out in a playoff run, for sure. But he's got a lot of great memories to take with him.”

Kenny Albert, play-by-play

(New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, MSG Network, NBC, ESPN, FOX, TNT; 1995-present)

“Joe will go down in history as one of the all-time premier voices in the sport of hockey. He always brings tremendous energy and passion; his calls have entertained Leafs fans for over four decades. Joe and Jim Ralph have been a must-listen during their years together … the perfect team. To call close to 4,000 games for an Original Six team is an amazing accomplishment! Congrats to Joe on a Hall of Fame career.”

Ron MacLean, host

(Hockey Night in Canada, 1986-present)

“Thinking of Joe reminds me of Foster Hewitt trying to figure out where to have the positioning of the broadcast gondola at the old Maple Leaf Gardens. In the early 1930s, Foster went to the old Eaton’s department store building in downtown Toronto and went from floors 1 through 12, looking down from each floor through the windows at Albert and Yonge St. He determined the fifth floor was the optimal view; you could see if someone on the street had their jacket unbuttoned and could identify that person even in a scrum. He subsequently had the gondola in the Gardens built at the same height as the fifth floor of Eaton’s. The perfect broadcast height for him. Thinking about Joe, I always think that he didn’t have to go all those flights of stairs to find his perfect broadcast spot. He always envisioned himself calling games by picking out the corner seat at a pub as the perfect view to present to the audience. He and Ralphie are exactly that; two guys at the corner of a bar just bringing it. And his skill and talent speak for themselves. But the element of the broadcasts I found the best is how Joe managed to create the space we felt we were in listening to him, like we were sitting across the pub from him listening to him tell us what was happening in the game. That informal, intimate feeling. And I liked ‘Holy Mackinaw!’ enough, but my favorite was always ‘Johnny Toronto’ for John Tavares. All the best, Joe.”