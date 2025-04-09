Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek could return for Wild against Sharks

Forward has missed 40 of past 43 games, had surgery in January; center has missed 21 with lower-body injury

BUZZ MIN Kaprizov Eriksson EK

© Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek could each return for the Minnesota Wild against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA).

“We’re hopeful they’re going to play,” Wild coach John Hynes said after the morning skate. “They got one more skate here, and meet with the trainers and finalize it, and I’ll know for sure then. But we’re hopeful that they’re going to play.”

Kaprizov has missed 28 straight games, and 40 of the past 43, because of a lower-body injury. The forward had surgery in late January and was expected to be out a minimum of four weeks.

He missed 12 games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 20 and returned to play three before he was forced to sit out again. The 27-year-old has not played since a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 26; at the time, he was tied for fourth in the NHL with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) and is plus-19.

General manager Bill Guerin said Jan. 28 that Kaprizov would have surgery to deal with the injury and was hoping he would return before the end of the regular season.

Mailbag: Ranking Ovechkin's historic goal; thoughts on Kreider, Hutson

You May Also Like

Mailbag: Ranking Ovechkin's historic goal; thoughts on Kreider, Hutson

Eriksson Ek has missed the past 21 games with a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old center has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 42 games this season.

Minnesota (42-29-7) holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, two points behind the St. Louis Blues.

Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek returned to a full practice for the first time March 30.

“If both of them come back, obviously it changes the dynamic of your lines and you have to move some things around,” Hyne said. “I think the most important thing is those guys have been off for a while. They’ve worked hard to get back and we want them to come back and get into the game and bring what they can bring.”

Kaprizov is in the fourth season of a five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) he signed with the Wild on Sept. 21, 2021. Selected by the Wild in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2015 NHL Draft, he has 382 points (183 goals, 199 assists) in 315 regular-season games and 12 points (10 goals, two assists) in 19 playoff games.

Eriksson Ek was a first-round pick (No. 20) by Minnesota at the 2015 draft. He has 294 points (131 goals, 163 assists) in 540 regular-season games and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 26 playoff games.

“To have those two guys back is huge for our team, emotionally and just on the ice what they can give us,” Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said. “We know it’s not going to be something where they come back and it’s not going to be a cakewalk; we’ve still got to be tense and still play with that jam.”

Related Content

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens' success in stretch run hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk may not return for Senators before playoffs

EDGE stats: Quinn Hughes' skating distance fuels Canucks comeback

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Ovechkin talks goals record with 'Good Morning America'

Sabres miss playoffs for NHL-record 14th consecutive season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Avalanche rally, top Golden Knights in shootout

Theodore healthy, contributing for Golden Knights after injury at 4 Nations Face-Off

Utah scores franchise-record 7 goals to ease past Kraken

Canucks stage historic comeback against Stars, win in OT to stay alive