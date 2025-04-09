Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek could return for Wild against Sharks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek could each return for the Minnesota Wild against the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, NBCSCA).

“We’re hopeful they’re going to play,” Wild coach John Hynes said after the morning skate. “They got one more skate here, and meet with the trainers and finalize it, and I’ll know for sure then. But we’re hopeful that they’re going to play.”

Kaprizov has missed 28 straight games, and 40 of the past 43, because of a lower-body injury. The forward had surgery in late January and was expected to be out a minimum of four weeks.

He missed 12 games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 20 and returned to play three before he was forced to sit out again. The 27-year-old has not played since a 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 26; at the time, he was tied for fourth in the NHL with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) and is plus-19.

General manager Bill Guerin said Jan. 28 that Kaprizov would have surgery to deal with the injury and was hoping he would return before the end of the regular season.