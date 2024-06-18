Oilers hoping depth helps extend Cup Final against Panthers in Game 5

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are looking for another strong performance from their role players in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) to drag the best-of-7 series back to Alberta.

Forwards Mattias Janmark, Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod were all instrumental in helping Edmonton extend the series, combining for eight points in an 8-1 win in Game 4, and will need to be effective again to keep Florida from celebrating its first Stanley Cup championship on home ice Tuesday.

"They were great the other night, they've been great all playoff long," Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Tuesday morning. "You need everybody, you need everybody to be playing and what they've been doing -- not only on the penalty kill, the penalty kill has been great -- but 5-on-5, they've been great too."

Janmark was the catalyst in Game 4, scoring the opening goal and setting up the second as the Oilers were able to unlock goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and chase him early in the second period after scoring five goals on 16 shots.

Bobrovsky was a big reason Florida took a 3-0 lead in the series making 32 saves in Games 1 and Game 3 where the Panthers were outshot 32-18, and 35-23 respectively.

"You need everybody to be playing well, you need everybody to be defending hard and producing," McDavid said. "Scoring goals is part of the game and it helps a lot when those guys are doing that."