Dunkel-Jackson wins Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award in U.S.

NEW YORK -- Dr. Sarah Dunkel-Jackson (Howell, Mich.) is the winner of the annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture, or society.

Dr. Dunkel-Jackson is the founder of Hockey Challenge Camp, an on-ice hockey program for children with unique learning abilities and medical needs. Dr. Dunkel-Jackson recognized a need in her community for children with various needs to participate in sports alongside their peers, so she created accessible and adapted hockey programming, allowing more kids to enjoy the benefits of playing hockey. Click here to watch a feature on Dunkel-Jackson.

Other U.S. finalists for this year’s award were Toni Gillen (St. Paul, Minn.), director of Minnesota Diversified Hockey which provides programming and equipment for people of all ages to play blind hockey, Deaf/hard of hearing hockey, special hockey, sled hockey, and warrior hockey, and Andrew Sobotka (Chicago, Ill.) former president of the Chicago Gay Hockey Association (CGHA), an organization he helped grow from a small organization into a safe and inclusive space for nearly 100 hockey players to play year-round.

“One person’s passion can build a stronger community, and Dr. Dunkel-Jackson is proof of that,” said Willie O’Ree. “Her dedication to her community is helping many kids learn valuable life skills through hockey. It’s also helping parents find connections, and support, with other families through a shared love of the game. Congratulations Dr. Dunkel-Jackson."

“It is important to us that our work with the NHL goes beyond game days and showcases the impact that hockey can have on the community,” said Amy Adams, Vice President of Media at Discover. “Hearing the stories of Sarah, Toni and Andrew were inspiring and being part of recognizing their efforts aligns with the values we have at Discover.”

Dr. Dunkel-Jackson will receive a $25,000 prize in the form of a donation, to be donated to a charity of her choice. Finalists Gillen and Sobotka will each receive a $5,000 prize, each of which will be donated to a charity or charities of their choice. Fans submitted candidates at NHL.com/OReeAward. The winner was determined by a committee consisting of Willie O’Ree, NHL executives, representatives from Discover, and a public fan vote.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is named after former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958 became the first Black player to compete in the League when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins. For more than two decades O’Ree has been a force for inclusion, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills, and share the values of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.