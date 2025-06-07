Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown

The margins are very thin out there; two really good teams. That being said, I don’t think we have played our best yet. It’s on us to get to our best.

These overtime games are marathons, and we’ve had two of them in a row now.

In the overtime, you want to be cognizant of not giving up breakaways, and we were. Stuart Skinner bailed us out on a few chances, and they were able to capitalize there with Brad Marchand in the second overtime.

We had some looks too. Those games are fun to be a part of more than anything. Definitely fun to be part of. We kept the crowd on their toes but obviously were looking for a different result.

You have to have a short memory in the Stanley Cup Final.

It’s definitely exciting hockey. It’s two really good teams, two deep teams. I think it’s only going to get more and more fun. I don’t think it’s going to get looser; it’s going to be a tight series going forward. We need to understand that and play accordingly.

Corey Perry is unbelievable with what he is able to do with his skill set. To do that at his age (40), he’s got such a great brain for the game and such a good knack for scoring. We are lucky to have a guy like that in our room.