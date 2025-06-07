Stanley Cup Final blog: Connor Brown

He’s a big, lumbery guy and he has such a long reach and he’s not easy to tie up. You kind of feel like you have him and he always seems to have his hands free and has the ability to make plays. That makes him so effective.
That was a big goal for us to tie it up. It’s too bad we couldn’t finish up, but we are in a good spot going into Game 3.
After Perry scored, the locker room was high, but steady. We were just looking to get the next one. We are a business-like group in here. We have a high sense of belief and we never think we are out of a game, so moments like that don’t shock us. Everyone was just looking to get the next one. It didn’t come tonight.
I think the first two games have been pretty chaotic. I think that is the way they want to play too. They are in your face and causing a lot of chaos.
As the series goes on, we will learn more and more of what works and we’ve done a really good job as a group in that we’ve gotten better in every series as it has gone on. I expect that to continue.
Now, it’s off to Florida for Game 3. I think we will have some good sleeps for sure on that flight, but guys are in great shape and build up all year to be able to play these type of games.
We have a couple of days off between games, so we will be ready to rest up and regroup.
We’ll be ready to go for Game 3.