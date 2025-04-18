Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Winnipeg looks to start strong at home; Thomas will be key to St. Louis' offense

stl-wpg-game1-3keys

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets were the hottest team throughout the season. Now they’ll face the St. Louis Blues, the hottest team down the stretch, in the Western Conference First Round.

Game 1 is at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW).

The Jets won three of four regular-season games against the Blues. Winnipeg won 15 of their first 16 games en route to winning the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. The Blues went on a 12-game winning streak from March 15-April 5 and earned a playoff berth with a win in their regular-season finale (6-1 against the Utah Hockey Club).

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Jets: Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had outstanding regular seasons for Winnipeg. Scheifele now has the most goals in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with 336. Connor had 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists), third-most in a season in Jets/Thrashers history behind Marian Hossa (100 in 2006-07) and Ilya Kovalchuk (98 in 2005-06). Not surprisingly, these two led the Jets last postseason: Scheifele had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games while Connor had five points (three goals, two assists) in as many games.

Blues: Robert Thomas is ready to play in Game 1 after leaving in the third period of the Blues’ final regular-season game with a lower-body injury. That’s great news for St. Louis, as Thomas led them in scoring with 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) in 70 games. Thomas has done well against the Jets, with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 career regular-season games.

Jets look for redemption in Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Blues

Number to know: 2.32. Goals allowed per game by the Jets, best in the NHL this season. The Los Angeles Kings were next in allowing 2.48 per game.

What to look for: How do the Jets respond to the raucous home atmosphere awaiting them for Game 1? How can the Blues take the crowd out of it as quickly as possible?

What they are saying

“At the start of the year, the goal is to make the playoffs, and we've accomplished that goal and we're on to the next thing. The Blues are one of the hottest teams in the League and had an incredible run down the stretch to get in. We're looking forward to the challenge. We're looking forward to everything that comes along with the playoffs. That atmosphere. The emotion. The pressure. We're really excited about this group and really excited to get things underway on Saturday.” -- Jets center Adam Lowry

“Nothing’s going to be for free out there. It’s going to be real tight. You have to work for every inch of space you want out there. It’s going to be tight-checking. We know that and we expect that. I think when you go into it expecting those things, it’s a little bit easier not to get frustrated because you know it’s coming. We understand how hard it’s going to be to get there and create offense and we’re ready for that.” -- Blues forward Jake Neighbours

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Status report

Neither the Jets nor the Blues had a morning skate. … Vilardi skated on Friday and the defenseman will skate again on Saturday. He is day to day. … Blues coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t sure if Holloway, a defenseman, was traveling for Game 1.

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Blues Western 1st round preview

Hellebuyck focuses on positives, out to reverse playoff fortunes for Jets 

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs to take intensity from 4 Nations Face-Off to next level

Latest News

Oilers getting healthy, prepared to open playoffs on road for 1st time since 2006

Elias Pettersson's preparation 'has to get better' after disappointing season: Tocchet

Fantasy sleeper pick for each team in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hellebuyck focuses on positives, out to reverse playoff fortunes for Jets 

Playoffs Buzz: Landeskog 'an option' for Avalanche against Stars

Savard of Canadiens to retire after Stanley Cup Playoffs

Young Senators lean on veterans heading into 1st-round series against Maple Leafs

Crosby feeling urgency as Penguins miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Senators Eastern 1st round preview

Robertson week to week for Stars, out for Game 1 against Avalanche

Capitals, Canadiens meet for second time after 1st wild series in 2010

Maple Leafs, Jets lead list of Canada-based teams that could win Stanley Cup

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 18

Brady Tkachuk ready to lead Senators, join brother in playoff spotlight

Panthers, Oilers face tough task of returning to Cup Final

Each contender has case for winning Stanley Cup this season

Most impactful goalie entering Stanley Cup Playoffs debated by NHL.com

Canadiens legend Dryden pumped for 'magic' of Stanley Cup Playoffs