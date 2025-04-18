Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets were the hottest team throughout the season. Now they’ll face the St. Louis Blues, the hottest team down the stretch, in the Western Conference First Round.

Game 1 is at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSNMW).

The Jets won three of four regular-season games against the Blues. Winnipeg won 15 of their first 16 games en route to winning the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded annually to the team that finishes with the most points in the regular season. The Blues went on a 12-game winning streak from March 15-April 5 and earned a playoff berth with a win in their regular-season finale (6-1 against the Utah Hockey Club).

Here is a breakdown of Game 1: