Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues

Paul, Stamkos each has 3 points, Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves for Tampa Bay

Recap: Blues at Lightning 12.19.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Kucherov is third in the NHL with 22 goals and leads the League with 54 points. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past five games.

Nicholas Paul had a goal and two assists, Steven Stamkos had three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning (15-13-5), who have won two of three.

Justin Faulk scored, and Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 23 shots before being pulled in the second period for the Blues (15-15-1), who lost for the first time under coach Drew Bannister (2-1-0). Joel Hofer made 10 saves in relief.

Michael Eyssimont gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period on a deflection of Tanner Jeannot’s shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Tyler Motte made it 2-0 at 17:10 when he pushed the puck past Binnington during a scramble in front.

Kucherov pushed the lead to 3-0 at 19:46, sending a wrist shot past Binnington from above the right face-off circle. He scored again at 1:36 of the second period with another wrist shot from the right circle to make it 4-0.

Fleury scored his first goal of the season at 12:13 with a slap shot from the point to give the Lightning a 5-0 lead.

Binnington was pulled after Fleury’s goal.

Paul made it 6-0 at 7:53 of the third period when he redirected a feed from Stamkos for a power-play goal.

Faulk scored with a wrist shot from beyond the circles for a power-play goal at 15:56 for the 6-1 final.

Latest News

Minnesota Wild Mats Zuccarello injury status

Zuccarello out week to week for Wild with upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders game recap December 19

Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils game recap December 19

Flyers top Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 19

Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 19

Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs
Noa Diop makes roster of French U18 womens national team

Diop makes roster of French U18 women's national team
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate John Tavares 1000 career points

Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares’ 1,000th career point with pregame ceremony
Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Coyotes
Ottawa Senators players accountable after coaching change

Players accountable after Senators replace Smith with Martin as coach
Tij Iginla leads players selected for CHL NHL Top Prospects game  

Iginla leads list of 40 players selected for 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Detroit Red Wings sign goalie Michael Hutchinson

Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined
Alex DeBrincat son wishes dad happy birthday with sign

DeBrincat’s 1-year-old son wishes dad happy birthday
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 19

NHL Buzz: Matthews, Brodie each expected back for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games