Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues

Kucherov is third in the NHL with 22 goals and leads the League with 54 points. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past five games.

Nicholas Paul had a goal and two assists, Steven Stamkos had three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the Lightning (15-13-5), who have won two of three.

Justin Faulk scored, and Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 23 shots before being pulled in the second period for the Blues (15-15-1), who lost for the first time under coach Drew Bannister (2-1-0). Joel Hofer made 10 saves in relief.

Michael Eyssimont gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period on a deflection of Tanner Jeannot’s shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Tyler Motte made it 2-0 at 17:10 when he pushed the puck past Binnington during a scramble in front.

Kucherov pushed the lead to 3-0 at 19:46, sending a wrist shot past Binnington from above the right face-off circle. He scored again at 1:36 of the second period with another wrist shot from the right circle to make it 4-0.

Fleury scored his first goal of the season at 12:13 with a slap shot from the point to give the Lightning a 5-0 lead.

Binnington was pulled after Fleury’s goal.

Paul made it 6-0 at 7:53 of the third period when he redirected a feed from Stamkos for a power-play goal.

Faulk scored with a wrist shot from beyond the circles for a power-play goal at 15:56 for the 6-1 final.