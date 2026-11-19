BLUES (10-9-2) PENGUINS (7-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, SN-PIT
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Connor McMichael
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter -- Alexey Toropchenko
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Calle Rosen, Nathan Walker
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Justin Brazeau, Declan Carlile
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Status report
Hofer starting could be the only lineup change for the Blues after Binnington made 25 saves in an 8-6 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Van Riemsdyk could return after missing 15 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Koivunen is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Robertson left an optional morning skate a few minutes early. If he is unable to play, Brazeau would likely replace him at forward.