BLUES (10-9-2) PENGUINS (7-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, SN-PIT

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Connor McMichael

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jonatan Berggren

Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter -- Alexey Toropchenko

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Calle Rosen, Nathan Walker

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Justin Brazeau, Declan Carlile

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Status report

Hofer starting could be the only lineup change for the Blues after Binnington made 25 saves in an 8-6 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. ... Van Riemsdyk could return after missing 15 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Koivunen is expected to play after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Robertson left an optional morning skate a few minutes early. If he is unable to play, Brazeau would likely replace him at forward.