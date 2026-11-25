BLUES (13-9-2) at ISLANDERS (11-7-5)

7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Otto Stenberg -- Mason McTavish -- Dalibor Dvorsky

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Pius Suter -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Adam Jiricek

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Calle Rosen

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (upper body), Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body ), Connor McMichael (lower body), Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Calum Ritchie -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Matias Maccelli

Adam Pelech -- Matthew Schaefer

Logan Stanley -- Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton -- Matt Kessel

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Scott Mayfield

Injured: Ryan Pulock (shoulder), Kyle Palmieri (right knee), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate. McMichael, a forward, and Carlo, a defenseman, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. … The Islanders held an optional morning skate. Palmieri, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after he left a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday; Ritchie was recalled from Hamilton of the American Hockey League and will play. … Stanley will play after missing practice Tuesday. … Pulock, a defenseman, is out 1-2 weeks.