Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season

Mrazek makes 38 saves for Chicago; St. Louis has lost 3 in row

Recap: Blues at Blackhawks 12.9.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek made 38 saves to help the Chicago Blackhawks win consecutive games for the first time this season, 3-1 against the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Saturday.

Mrazek came within 3:29 of consecutive shutouts; he shut out the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 on Thursday, making 37 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (9-16-1). Nikita Zaitsev had two assists.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (13-13-1), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Oskar Sundqvist scored short-handed for the Blues in the third period.

Beauvillier gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period. Zaitsev took a backhand  cross-ice pass from Cole Guttman, moved in from the right point and took a wrist shot that went into the net off Beauvillier, whom the Blackhawks obtained from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade on Nov. 28.

Alex Vlasic made it 2-0 at 9:20 with his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the left point that went over the left shoulder of Binnington and into the top of the net. Louis Crevier had the primary assist for his first NHL point.

The lead increased to 3-0 at 14:53 of the second period when Jason Dickinson tapped in a pass from Zaitsev while standing just off the crease.

Sundqvist's scored short-handed at16:31 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 9

Kane scores 1st goal with Red Wings in loss to Senators
Los Angeles Kings New York Islanders game recap December 9

Islanders rally for OT victory, end Kings' road winning streak at 11
Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 9

Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs shut out Predators
New York Rangers Washington Capitals game recap December 9

Lindgren, Capitals shut out Rangers to spoil Laviolette’s return
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames game recap December 9

Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues