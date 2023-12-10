Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season

Mrazek came within 3:29 of consecutive shutouts; he shut out the Anaheim Ducks 1-0 on Thursday, making 37 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal with the Blackhawks (9-16-1). Nikita Zaitsev had two assists.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (13-13-1), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Oskar Sundqvist scored short-handed for the Blues in the third period.

Beauvillier gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period. Zaitsev took a backhand cross-ice pass from Cole Guttman, moved in from the right point and took a wrist shot that went into the net off Beauvillier, whom the Blackhawks obtained from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade on Nov. 28.

Alex Vlasic made it 2-0 at 9:20 with his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the left point that went over the left shoulder of Binnington and into the top of the net. Louis Crevier had the primary assist for his first NHL point.

The lead increased to 3-0 at 14:53 of the second period when Jason Dickinson tapped in a pass from Zaitsev while standing just off the crease.

Sundqvist's scored short-handed at16:31 of the third period for the 3-1 final.