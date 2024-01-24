CALGARY -- Brandon Saad scored his second goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames
Forward gets 2nd goal with 48 seconds left, Binnington makes 32 saves for St. Louis
Saad’s shot from the top of the slot deflected off Calgary defenseman Jordan Oesterle and in at 19:12.
Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (23-20-2), who have won consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.
Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames (21-21-5), who have lost three straight after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.
Schenn scored on a short-handed breakaway at 17:13 of the second period to pull St. Louis within 3-2, and Kyrou tied it 3-3 at 6:56 of the third when he skated out of the corner and shot past Markstrom from the slot.
Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:38 of the first period with a wrist shot near side from the left face-off circle.
Saad tied it 1-1 at 8:27 of the second period with a wrist shot past the blocker from inside the left circle.
Hanifin’s slap shot from the left side put the Flames back up 2-1 at 11:13.
Sharangovich scored on a wrist shot off the rush past Binnington's blocker to extend the lead to 3-1 at 12:17.
The two Calgary goals came after Markstrom made a stick save on Saad's short-handed breakaway at 9:48.