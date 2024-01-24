Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Saad’s shot from the top of the slot deflected off Calgary defenseman Jordan Oesterle and in at 19:12.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (23-20-2), who have won consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames (21-21-5), who have lost three straight after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Schenn scored on a short-handed breakaway at 17:13 of the second period to pull St. Louis within 3-2, and Kyrou tied it 3-3 at 6:56 of the third when he skated out of the corner and shot past Markstrom from the slot.

Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:38 of the first period with a wrist shot near side from the left face-off circle.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 8:27 of the second period with a wrist shot past the blocker from inside the left circle.

Hanifin’s slap shot from the left side put the Flames back up 2-1 at 11:13.

Sharangovich scored on a wrist shot off the rush past Binnington's blocker to extend the lead to 3-1 at 12:17.

The two Calgary goals came after Markstrom made a stick save on Saad's short-handed breakaway at 9:48.