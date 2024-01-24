Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Forward gets 2nd goal with 48 seconds left, Binnington makes 32 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Blues @ Flames 1.23.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Brandon Saad scored his second goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.

Saad’s shot from the top of the slot deflected off Calgary defenseman Jordan Oesterle and in at 19:12.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (23-20-2), who have won consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames (21-21-5), who have lost three straight after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Schenn scored on a short-handed breakaway at 17:13 of the second period to pull St. Louis within 3-2, and Kyrou tied it 3-3 at 6:56 of the third when he skated out of the corner and shot past Markstrom from the slot.

Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:38 of the first period with a wrist shot near side from the left face-off circle.

Saad tied it 1-1 at 8:27 of the second period with a wrist shot past the blocker from inside the left circle.

Hanifin’s slap shot from the left side put the Flames back up 2-1 at 11:13.

Sharangovich scored on a wrist shot off the rush past Binnington's blocker to extend the lead to 3-1 at 12:17.

The two Calgary goals came after Markstrom made a stick save on Saad's short-handed breakaway at 9:48.

Related Content

Oliver Kylington skates in practice with Calgary first time since start of last season

Kylington practices with Flames for 1st time since 2022

Latest News

Washington Capitals Minnesota Wild game recap January 23

Johansson scores twice, Wild defeat Capitals for 3rd straight win
Blue Jackets Jenner can relate to Blackhawks Bedard injury broken jaw

Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
Deaths of Hobey Baker Bill Barilko in separate plane crashes remain mysteries

Deaths of Baker, Barilko in separate plane crashes remain unsolved mysteries
Hurricanes Aho work ethic consistency led to 3rd All Star Game selection

Aho's work ethic, consistency leads to 3rd All-Star Game appearance
NHL fan mailbag for January 24

Mailbag: Coyotes, Predators should be buyers ahead of Trade Deadline
Anze Kopitar to be honored for multiple milestones with Los Angeles Kings

Kopitar humble ahead of Kings ceremony honoring him for milestones
Tampa Bay Lightning Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 23

Kucherov hat trick powers Lightning past Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets Edmonton Oilers game recap January 23

Kane, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets for 14th straight win
Ottawa Senators Montreal Canadiens game recap January 23

Pinto scores 1st of season for Senators in win against Canadiens
Vegas Golden Knights New York Islanders game recap January 23

Golden Knights hand Islanders 1st loss under Roy
Dallas Stars Detroit Red Wings game recap January 23

Hintz has 3 points, Stars hold off Red Wings
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? York finds rebound midair, puts it in back of net
Frank Vatrano thriving in Anaheim selected to 1st career NHL All Star Game

Vatrano thriving with Ducks heading into 1st NHL All-Star Game
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Kane could return for Red Wings before All-Star break
Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain

Jack Hughes to attend All-Star Weekend, status uncertain
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear contract with Devils, promoted to president/GM
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings