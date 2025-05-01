Capitals defeat Canadiens in Game 5, win Eastern 1st Round series

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and the East. Dylan Strome had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 28 saves, including 14 in the third period.

The Capitals, who won their first playoff series since winning Stanley Cup in 2018, advanced to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Carolina defeated the New Jersey Devils in five games in its first-round series.

Emil Heineman scored for the Canadiens, who were the second wild card from the East. Jakub Dobes made 24 saves.

Ovechkin put the Capitals up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 9:12 of the first period. Strome won a face-off back to Ovechkin, and his one-timer from just outside the right circle beat Dobes to the far side.

Jakob Chychrun made it 2-0 at 11:15. Pierre-Luc Dubois skated out from behind the net with the puck, waited and then passed across the slot to Chychrun beyond the left post, where he scored to the short side.

Wilson increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:59 of the second period with a power-play goal. Dobes threw his stick at John Carlson’s shot at the right post, and Carlson got the rebound, went behind the net and tried to stuff the puck in. Dobes made the save, but after a scramble in front, Wilson knocked the puck in.

Heineman pulled the Canadiens within 3-1 at 2:40 of the third when he deflected Joel Armia’s centering pass past Thompson.

Brandon Duhaime scored into an empty net with 26 seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.