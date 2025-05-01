Capitals look to ‘keep proving it’ after closing out Canadiens in Game 5

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals had waited a long time for this.

Still, the Capitals’ celebration following their series-clinching 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena on Wednesday was subdued and fitting of a team with bigger expectations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It was a significant achievement, considering the Capitals hadn’t won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. So, it was something worth appreciating for a moment before turning their focus to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

“It's obviously a good start,” center Dylan Strome said. “I feel like this group has obviously big aspirations, and we've proven that we're a great team all year, but we've got to keep proving it.”

The Capitals were pushed by the Canadiens more than maybe the result -- a five-game series -- might look from the outside. But battling through that was a necessary step Washington needed to take in its growth as a team.

Like in the first four games, the Capitals had to overcome some rough spots in Game 5, including being outshot 8-1 before Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal gave them a 1-0 lead at 9:12 of the first period and some dicey moments hanging on in the third period until Brandon Duhaime’s clinching empty-net goal with 26 seconds remaining.

“I could feel we were tight tonight,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “We were tight, and it didn’t feel comfortable, and you could feel it on the bench. You could see it with some of the decisions, the puck touches, so to get that out of the way -- our organization, we haven’t won a series since 2018, seven years it’s been since we’ve won a series … So, hopefully, we can take a little bit of a deep breath now that we get over that hump.”