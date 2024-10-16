Slow starts by Oilers, Avalanche discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Everything that has so far gone wrong with the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche, a breakdown of an emotional opening night in Columbus, breaking down Igor Shesterkin's value in his next contract, Filip Gustavsson's goalie goal and many other topics are discussed and dissected on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke are joined by E.J. Hradek of the NHL Network to go around the League, focusing more on teams like the Oilers and Avalanche playing below expectations rather than teams like the Calgary Flames (4-0-0) and Utah Hockey Club (3-1-0), who so far appear to be playing above them.

But the conversation with Hradek did include some thoughts about the Flames, specifically to Jonathan Huberdeau's six-point start (three goals, three assists) and rookie goalie Dustin Wolf (6-foot, 166 pounds) showing smaller goalies still have a place in the game.

Prior to the conversation with Hradek, Rosen and Roarke talked all about Gustavsson's goalie goal in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, as well as the slow starts by the Oilers (1-3-0) and Avalanche (0-3-0).

Rosen picked Edmonton to win the Stanley Cup this season; Roarke picked Colorado.

They also talked extensively about Columbus’ home opener and the tributes honoring the late Johnny Gaudreau. Rosen said it was the most emotional tribute he has seen in sports. Roarke needed a moment to compose himself as he responded.

Following the conversation with Hradek, the co-hosts broke down Shesterkin's value and if his next contract carries a $12 million average annual value, or slightly more or less, it should not come as a surprise. Rosen gave examples of why that AAV makes sense for Shesterkin based on percentages of the cap and the history of goalies who received mega contracts.

They also discussed Linus Ullmark's impact on the Ottawa Senators.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.