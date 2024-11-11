Kaprizov’s hot start for Wild fueled by playoff aspirations after missing out last season

Kaprizov has been a driving force for the Wild (10-2-3), who are looking to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after not qualifying last season. Not making the postseason for the first time in his NHL career provides motivation for Kaprizov.

“Usually when you play every year in playoffs and then boom, nothing happens in the postseason, you have a lot of months off and it’s not fun,” Kaprizov said. “You see how the other teams are playing in the playoffs and you’re already sitting on your coach and watching TV. It’s not fun. You want to be in the playoffs and try to win something.”

Kaprizov has been one of the League’s most productive players since making his debut in 2020-21, when he had 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 55 games and won the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League’s top rookie. A fifth-round pick (No. 135) for the Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft, Kaprizov has 358 points (169 goals, 189 assists) in 293 games.

His starts have been pretty good in his NHL career. Last season he had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) through his first 15 games. In 2022-23 he had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) through his first 15. His lowest total through that stretch was 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 2021-22.

So, is he at another level this season?

“Yeah. I mean, I don't know,” Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek said. “I think he has had stretches before, too. I think sometimes the puck goes in and sometimes it doesn't, but he always works so hard to make those plays. I'm not really surprised.”

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy said Kaprizov is “right up there with any superstar in the League, for sure.”

“He seems to be able to do it all. His playmaking and his scoring ability doesn’t have a one-dimensional part of him. Really good player. He’s tough and a workhorse and doesn’t seem to be fazed by physicality or anything like that.”