Kaprizov’s hot start for Wild fueled by playoff aspirations after missing out last season

CHICAGO – Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t have an explanation for it. The Minnesota Wild has had good starts in previous regular seasons, but nothing like this.
“This year it’s a little bit better,” Kaprizov told NHL.com before getting an assist in the Wild’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. “I don’t know. I just try to play hockey. I do nothing crazy. Just enjoy every day and just jump on the ice and have some fun.”
Kaprizov seems to be having a lot of fun. The 27-year-old has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 15 games, second in the NHL behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 15 games.
His streak of eight straight multipoint road games (eight goals, 14 assists) ended against Chicago. It tied the longest streak by an active player with Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (2021-22) and forward Steven Stamkos, who did it with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017-18. Wayne Gretzky had nine straight multipoint road games in 1990-91 and set the longest streak (12 games) in 1986-87.
“Yeah, it’s been pretty incredible,” Blackhawks center Connor Bedard said. “I don’t know how many points he has, but he’s been one of the top guys in the League for a while. It feels like every year he takes another step. He’s one of the hardest guys to play against.”