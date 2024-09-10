Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

LAS VEGAS -- Sidney Crosby says he is “optimistic” that a new contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins will come before their regular-season opener on Oct. 9.

“I think something will get done,” the 37-year-old Penguins captain said at the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Monday. “It’s just a matter of, at my age, just trying to figure out, I think, how many years? It’s hard to project at this point. It’s kind of a year-to-year thing.

“It’s not easy to have a crystal ball and know how long you’re going to play for, but I’d like to think that something is going to get worked out here.”

Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson confirmed that the two sides are very close.

“As Sidney indicated today during the NHL media tour, we should be able to finalize the detail of an extension with the Penguins shortly,” he told NHL.com via text Monday.

Crosby is entering the final season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with the Penguins on July 1, 2013. Asked about how long he’d like to play for, he chuckled.

“As long as I possibly can,” he said. “I mean, I don’t think until you’re really in that position where you’re contemplating whether you’re going to play or not, well, I don’t think you really know until that point.

“Right now, I feel really good. My body feels good. I have the same passion as I did when I came in the League to play. So, hopefully that’s something that can help me continue to play and play at a high level.”