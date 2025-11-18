'Shoresy Classic' will see hockey-playing actors face 8 NHL alumni teams

Justin Abdelkader was shocked when he and the Detroit Red Wings alumni team stepped onto the ice at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 11, 2024.

"The lower bowl was almost full and there weren't as many Red Wings jerseys in the crowd," said Abdelkader, who played 739 games with Detroit from 2007-20. "When they announced our team, we got a cheer, obviously. But when their team was announced, it definitely felt like they were the home team."

The Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs from the Hulu and Crave hockey hit series "Shoresy" took over the Red Wings barn and will do it again Monday to launch the second edition of the "Shoresy Classic" that pits the hockey-playing actors from the fictional Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) against eight NHL alumni teams.

Cast members Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Ted "Hitch" Hitchcock), Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Brant "Goody" Goodleaf), Ryan McDonell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim No. 1), Brandon Nolan (Jim No. 2) and Jordan Nolan (Jim No. 3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney) will go head-to-head against retired NHL stars that include Abdelkader, Dino Ciccarelli, Jimmy Howard, Mickey Redmond, Cal Clutterbuck, Eric Cairns, Rick DiPietro, Benoit Hogue, Andrew Ference and Darcy Tucker.

"It's kind of a dream come true for all of us, especially going out against NHL alumni in NHL arenas," said Diaby, a defenseman chosen by the Nashville Predators in the third round (No. 64) of the 2013 NHL Draft who played 82 games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League and 77 for Cincinnati in the ECHL. "Feels surreal every day to be out there. Everybody either played or really tried to play professional hockey, so everybody's excited to step on the ice every day and face these legends."