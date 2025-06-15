Bobrovsky steady presence for Panthers during Stanley Cup repeat bid

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- As the Edmonton Oilers decide whether Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will be their starting goalie for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), the Florida Panthers have no such choice to make.

Their starting goalie is Sergei Bobrovsky, it’s always Bobrovsky, and there’s no need to even think about wavering from Bobrovsky.

It’s understandable. Bobrovsky, who led the Panthers to the first Stanley Cup championship in their history and the first of his career last season, is once again a steady, reliable performer. He’s 15-7 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 22 starts this postseason. As the Panthers head back home up 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, he has a chance to lift the Stanley Cup for a second straight season on Tuesday.

“I mean, he’s an incredible, elite player who gets totally underappreciated, taken for granted, I guess, by us because he’s so consistent with his game,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. “If one gets by him that he doesn’t like, it has nothing to do with what’s going to happen next.

“His ability to focus is trained. Maybe it’s a talent, I don’t know, I just know he puts so much time into his focus and his ability and then the experience he has. So, there’s a calmness that comes with Sergei that spreads throughout the team.”