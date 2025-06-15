Oilers undecided on starting goalie for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have not decided on their starting goalie for when their season is on the line in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"That's a conversation with the staff, obviously our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and general manager to kind of weigh in with how everyone feels and what's best moving forward,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. “And it's not an easy decision.”

Calvin Pickard made his first start of the Final in Game 5 on Saturday, a 5-2 defeat at Rogers Place. He allowed four goals on 18 shots in his first loss this postseason (7-1). Pickard has a 2.85 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts).

Edmonton trails 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

"From what I saw, ‘Picks’ didn't have much chance on those goals," Knoblauch said after the game. "Breakaways, shots through screens, slot shots. There's nothing saying it was a poor performance.

"So, that's what I see from it now."

Stuart Skinner was pulled at 3:27 of the third period in Game 3 on June 9 after allowing five goals on 23 shots. Pickard stopped seven of eight in the 6-1 loss. Skinner started Game 4 on Thursday but was pulled again, allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period. Pickard entered in relief, saving 22 of 23 shots to help the Oilers rally for a 5-4 overtime victory.

Skinner is 7-6 with a 2.99 GAA, an .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 14 starts.

Prior to relief work in Game 3, Pickard hadn't played since May 8 when he made 28 of 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round. But he sustained a lower-body injury in that game and Skinner took over.

Over the past two postseasons, Skinner is 9-1 in Games 5-7, with a 1.70 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The lone loss was a 2-1 defeat to the Panthers in Game 7 of last year’s Cup Final.

“We've got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well and win hockey games, and we feel that no matter who we choose they can win the game," Knoblauch said.