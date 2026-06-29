Yamamoto signs 2-year, $3.5 million contract with Mammoth

Forward had 23 points this season, could have become UFA

utah-yamamoto

© Hunter Dyke/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Kailer Yamamoto signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.75 million.

The 27-year-old forward, who could become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, had 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 59 regular-season games this season and five points (one goal, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Kailer is a versatile forward that wins battles and can produce offense for us,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Kailer is important to our team and we are thrilled that he will return to the Mammoth.”

A first-round pick (No. 22) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto has 160 points (73 goals, 87 assists) in 374 regular-season games with the Oilers, Seattle Kraken and Mammoth and 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 40 playoff games.

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